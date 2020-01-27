Greater Zion Offers Four Key Reasons to Visit in All Four Seasons

From new hotels and dining experiences to world-class entertainment, golf and outdoor adventures, there are four key reasons to visit Greater Zion in all four seasons.

New & Unique Lodging Options - Greater Zion's lodging options continue to diversify as new, higher-end properties open in the market including The Advenire, an Autograph Collection Hotel, and Cliffrose, Curio Collection by Hilton. Both boutique properties offer an elevated guest experience with The Advenire located in the heart of downtown St. George and Cliffrose in Springdale , a short walk from the national park.



The destination also offers exceptional spa experiences, glamping and creative lodging in tiny homes. Red Mountain Resort in Ivins recently was named the No. 1 spa in the United States according to Spas of America. Zion Tiny Oasis recently opened providing a collection of tiny homes on 75-acres with stunning views of the national park. Other alternative lodging options include Gooseberry Lodges for a cabin experience, specially designed for mountain bikers and outdoor enthusiasts, as well as glamping at Zion Under Canvas near the Kolob Canyons section of the national park.



Outdoor Pursuits - Four state parks and a multitude of year-round recreational lands set the stage for a burgeoning mountain biking scene, some of the best off-highway vehicle riding in the country, unlimited hiking trails that take travelers off the beaten path, as well as canyoneering, standup paddle boarding, scuba diving, boating and more. Gooseberry Mesa near Hurricane attracts mountain bikers from all over the world, while elite freeriders make an annual pilgrimage to the region for Red Bull Rampage.



Nearby Sand Mountain features more than 20,000 acres of sand dunes and rock formations to explore via motor-powered such as ATVs, Jeeps, dirt bikes and side-by-sides. Sand Mountain is home to the Winter 4X4 Jamboree in January and the Tri-State ATV Jamboree in March, along with the new UTV Takeover event happening in October.



Golf Plus Adventure - Six out of the top 10 Golfweek "Best Courses You Can Play" in Utah are located in Greater Zion including No. 1 Sand Hollow Resort (Championship). Manicured green fairways pop against a backdrop of red rock cliffs, coral-colored sand dunes and rugged, black lava rocks at the courses across this unique desert setting. Golf in Greater Zion plus the unlimited outdoor pursuits in the region provide travelers with a unique way to play and explore. With 13 courses in a 20-mile radius, golfers can easily play 18 in the morning and hike or mountain bike in the afternoon, at any time of the year.



The golf experience gets even better in spring 2020 with the opening of Copper Rock Golf Course, designed by architect Dale Beddo . The 943-acre golf course community will include the 18-hole course, a clubhouse and custom-built private homes. Copper Rock promises fun play with wide corridors, long-range views and back tees measuring 6,800 yards. Copper Rock will be home to the region's first "Road to the LPGA" tournament as the Copper Rock Championship takes place Sept. 3-5 as part of the Symetra Tour.



Dining & Entertainment - After a day of adventure in Mother Nature's playground, Greater Zion offers several new and exciting dining and entertainment options. In the heart of St. George is The Advenire's five-star, chef-driven restaurant wood, rye, ash, which is an elevated yet rustic culinary balance where diners can relax and socialize after a day of exploring. Dishes hint at Southern Utah's pioneer roots and hearty fare. Down the street from wood, rye, ash is the newly opened Station 2, by Zion Brewery, the area's first tasting room. Located in a restored 1918 firehouse, Station 2 serves beer, wine and cocktails as well as rotating food offerings served by local food trucks.



Evening entertainment comes in a world-class package at the Tuacahn Center for the Arts. The amphitheater, situated amid a stunning a red-rock backdrop deep in Padre Canyon, offers Broadway-style musicals with elaborate sets and costumes, seasonal concerts and other special performances. The 2,000-seat outdoor venue will showcase performances such as Disney's "Beauty and the Beast," "Annie," "The Count of Monte Cristo " and " Smokey Joe's Café," as well as musical performances by Air Supply and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

Visitors also will find a variety of special events to enliven their vacation experience any time of year. Events range from Sand Hollow Resort's Skyfest Balloon Festival in February to a long list of participatory sporting competitions anchored by IRONMAN St. George North American Championship in May, the St. George Marathon and Huntsman World Senior Games in October, as well as the True Grit Epic mountain bike race in March, which was recently named a top race to consider in 2020 by Bicycling magazine.

Traveling to Greater Zion also has never been easier with daily, non-stop flights into St. George Regional Airport (SGU) from key hubs Dallas/Fort Worth, Phoenix, Denver, Salt Lake City and Los Angeles.

For more information on Greater Zion events, lodging options, cuisine, travel tools and more, please visit GreaterZion.com.

SOURCE Greater Zion

Related Links

https://greaterzion.com

