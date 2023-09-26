greater:SATX to Present at U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Talent Pipeline Management® National Learning Network's Fall 2023 Summit

Presentations Share First-Ever Multi-Industry Scaling of the TPM Framework; Workforce Experts Also Appointed as Fellows

SAN ANTONIO and WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and greater:SATX, the economic development organization (EDO) for the greater San Antonio, Texas region, announced today that senior experts from the greater:SATX's workforce development team will be speaking at the Talent Pipeline Management® (TPM) Fall National Learning Network (NLN) 2023 Summit, Sept. 26-27, and are also being appointed as TPM Academy Fellows to provide guidance as advisors on the continual expansion of the TPM initiative.

TPM is a framework launched by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation in 2014 and shared with EDOs and local workforce strategy teams across the nation to help them align local employer workforce needs with the local talent pipeline. The Summit is a focal event for TPM NLN and aims to convene TPM Academy graduates, participating employers and industry partners to share best practices in leveraging the TPM framework to meet local employers' workforce needs -- a crucial strategy to regional economic, community and workforce development competitiveness.

greater:SATX representatives presenting include Romanita Matta-Barrera, Chief Workforce Officer, who will address the more than 120 attendees, and Christopher Mammen, VP of Workforce Development, who will lead a roundtable discussion. Both presentations will share how greater:SATX has successfully partnered to implement and rapidly scale the multiple-industry TPM model to develop a long-term strategy that's critical to the growth and sustainability of the San Antonio region's industry sectors representing thousands of jobs in high-growth sectors including: technology/cybersecurity, manufacturing, healthcare/bioscience, financial services, and construction and skilled trades. greater:SATX is the first team to scale implementation of the TPM framework in the first year to support five industries, operating industry-focused "collaboratives" with nearly 100 regional employers and trade associations.

One of San Antonio's largest employers, USAA, will also participate in a panel discussion at the Summit, presenting its success as part of two greater:SATX collaboratives – financial services and technology/cybersecurity – to align and fuel its workforce needs. USAA, a Fortune 100 Financial Services company based in San Antonio, represents one of the region's largest tech talent employers, as well as traditional financial services roles.

Presentation content will stress greater:SATX's TPM success to date across the 16 months highlighting key drivers that were unique to the San Antonio region's implementation, including executing a "Strategy 0" before the formal launch to support socializing the TPM initiative to all regional stakeholders including all organizations within the training ecosystem, local government organizations, and regional economic development partners and to help them understand the collective goal. As part of the Strategy 0 approach, greater:SATX committed to the community that they would publicly share "Quarterly Snapshots" throughout TPM implementation to promote information sharing and to ensure the broader community and each industry collaborative had a line of sight to the overarching TPM progress and their proposed tactics for engaging training providers.

"When greater:SATX completed the TPM Academy, they were focused on how they would lean in and scale their efforts across the San Antonio region in support of the growth and retention of key industries that provide living wages and economic mobility for their residents," said U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation Vice President Jaimie Francis. "Across the U.S., communities are struggling to ensure their education and training programs align to the needs of the employers hiring in their communities. greater:SATX's partnership in the TPM Fall NLN Summit and willingness to share what is working for their region helps everyone succeed."

Matta-Barrera and Mammen, both graduates of the TPM Academy, have also been appointed as TPM Fellows to help guide TPM curriculum and shape educational programming to drive the national adoption of the proven framework.

"A sustainable and skilled workforce is key to our regional economic competitiveness and TPM provided the framework to elevate real-time regional demand data and leverage a cross-sector of partnerships to amplify the growth of our regional businesses and nurture an ecosystem of collaboration and innovation in support of corporate recruitment and retention," said Matta-Barrera. "To collaborate and learn from others within this learning network on what's working well and areas of improvement as they deploy the TPM framework in their regional areas is a tremendous asset and opportunity to best address our nation's most pressing workforce development challenges."

This year's TPM NLN Summit will be the second in-person convening since it was first launched in 2018 and the first time to be broadened to two days of programming for the conference.

About greater:SATX

greater:SATX is the economic partnership leading the San Antonio region's transformative growth through corporate recruitment, local business advancement, and workforce development. At the core of greater:SATX's mission is attracting, retaining, and growing quality jobs for all San Antonians that provide pathways to economic mobility. This work is led by the regional businesses and supported by the City of San Antonio, Bexar County, CPS Energy, SAWS, and economic development partners throughout the region. The organization is responsible for assisting over 500 companies relocate or expand in the region that collectively employ more than 120,000 San Antonians. For more information on San Antonio's industry growth and economic opportunity, visit greatersatx.com and follow us on X (Twitter) @greater_SATX, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation harnesses the power of business to create solutions for the good of America and the world. We anticipate, develop, and deploy solutions to challenges facing communities—today and tomorrow.

