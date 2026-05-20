"Greatest Tomatoes from Europe" Returns to the USA to Celebrate the Quality, Heritage, and Versatility of European and Italian Canned Tomatoes

NAPLES, Italy, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Originally launched in 2019 by ANICAV – the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries – the "Greatest Tomatoes from Europe" campaign returns to re-connect consumers with the authentic taste and quality of canned tomatoes from Europe.

In 2026, the campaign will take center stage at several prestigious events, including the Summer Fancy Food Show 2026, a press event at the glamorous Armani Restaurant, a Masterclass at Eataly NYC Flatiron, and an exciting In-Store promotion at Eataly Downtown.

The Greatest Tomatoes from Europe campaign returns to the USA to showcase the greatness of canned tomatoes from Europe. Post this (PRNewsfoto/Programme EU RED GOLD USA) Enjoy our Greatest Tomatoes from Europe!

"We are thrilled to bring back the 'Greatest Tomatoes from Europe' campaign," said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV's General Director. "This relaunch is an opportunity to celebrate the passion, tradition, and expert craftsmanship that goes into producing these exceptional tomatoes. We are committed to showcasing not just their taste, but their versatility and the myriad of culinary possibilities they offer."

Event Highlights:

Summer Fancy Food Show 2026: Join us for a daily taste of the finest canned tomatoes by chef Dario Tomaselli at this prestigious event, connecting us with food enthusiasts and industry professionals to share recipes, and the authentic heritage behind European canned tomatoes.

Join us for a daily taste of the finest canned tomatoes by chef Dario Tomaselli at this prestigious event, connecting us with food enthusiasts and industry professionals to share recipes, and the authentic heritage behind European canned tomatoes. Press Event at Armani Restaurant: Exclusive invitation for media representatives to gather and experience an exquisite dining event showcasing culinary creations using European canned tomatoes, highlighting their vibrant flavors in gourmet dishes.

Exclusive invitation for media representatives to gather and experience an exquisite dining event showcasing culinary creations using European canned tomatoes, highlighting their vibrant flavors in gourmet dishes. Masterclass at Eataly NYC Flatiron: Attend a dynamic hands-on class led by chef Dario Tomaselli who will demonstrate how to incorporate high-quality canned tomatoes from Europe into everyday meals.

Attend a dynamic hands-on class led by chef Dario Tomaselli who will demonstrate how to incorporate high-quality canned tomatoes from Europe into everyday meals. In-Store Promotions at Eataly Downtown: Visitors will have the opportunity to sample authentic Margherita pizza made with premium European canned tomatoes.

Join us as we embark on this flavorful journey to rediscover the greatness of canned tomatoes from Europe. Whether you're a chef or a home cook, the "Greatest Tomatoes from Europe" campaign invites everyone to savor the authentic taste of Italian heritage.

About the Campaign:

The "Greatest Tomatoes from Europe" campaign is dedicated to promoting the quality, safety, sustainability, versatility and taste of European canned tomatoes. With a focus on consumer education, the campaign aims to inspire culinary creativity, encourage modern and versatile use in everyday cooking, and foster a deeper appreciation for these exceptional ingredients.

For more information, visit greatesttomatoesfromeurope.com

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SOURCE Greatest Tomatoes from Europe