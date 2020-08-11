GreatHorn Strengthens Email Security Offering With Fully Integrated Platform Capabilities

WALTHAM, Mass., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, cloud-native email security solution GreatHorn announced the launch of the company's most substantial and comprehensive platform update yet. The fully refreshed solution now offers more expansive visibility across the entire email security stack for an even more intelligent phishing detection and response capability.

The need for threat detection and remediation is at an all-time high. According to recent research conducted by GreatHorn, a third of IT professionals need to remediate an email-based attack every day - a 165% increase compared to 2019. In response to this, and to the progressively insidious nature of emerging email security threats, GreatHorn has deepened its functionalities by positioning email security as a key component within a multi-layered email security stack. The exhaustive risk mitigation platform also features an Integration Layer, offering extended capabilities that improve detection, incident response and reporting, along with account takeover and community threat protection.

Whereas traditional email security vendors are siloed into standalone protection, GreatHorn's newly released, holistic framework provides the utmost visibility across risk-based factors beyond the scope of the native cloud email platform to incorporate new elements of security awareness and DMARC capabilities. This 360-degree insight allows users to drastically reduce both Mean-Time-to-Detect (MTTD) threats requiring further analysis and response and Mean-Time-to-Respond (MTTR) to ultimately remediate risks to an organization.

"This is an extremely exciting and transformative time for GreatHorn," said CEO and Co-Founder, Kevin O'Brien. "Our specialized approach to producing and supplying the most comprehensive and fact-based analysis helps organizations effectively ensure they receive all the information they need to identify and remediate the exceedingly complex and cunning threats targeting their end users."

The GreatHorn email security platform includes integration with security awareness training, including Inspired eLearning, the leading provider of cybersecurity and corporate compliance specializing in producing some of the most effective and realistic phishing simulation tools in existence. The integration between email security and training will refine risk profiles of end users, and customize policy actions, to better protect organizations from threats.

"Today's service providers are looking for easier ways to educate their end-users and empower them to become the strongest line of defense for a company when facing a cyber threat," said Kyle Metcalf, CEO of Inspired eLearning. "This partnership adds an extra layer of security for our customers and ultimately helps us continue our mission of helping customers keep Security First."

GreatHorn's latest evolution also includes integration with DMARC, including dmarcian, the leading provider of DMARC that allows domain owners to secure their email domain. By implementing DMARC protocol, in combination with the GreatHorn email security platform, organizations extend their email security to further protect their domain(s) from unauthorized use to combat phishing, spoofing, CEO fraud and business email compromise.

"dmarcian's partnership with GreatHorn ensures safe and secure email standards through the use of DMARC," said Tim Draegen, CEO of dmarcian. "By utilizing GreatHorn's new platform, businesses will have the necessary tools in hand to protect their corporate emails from external domain spoofs, impersonations as well as business email compromise threats."

