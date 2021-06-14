GreatLakesStakes.com Ranks Michigan's Top 10 Favorite Casinos

GreatLakesStakes.com was launched by Gambling.com Group to serve regulated online casino, poker, and sportsbook operations in Michigan. The site provides trusted, comprehensive, and up-to-date gambling information written by Michiganders for Michiganders, with industry experts steeped in Michigan's sportsbooks and casinos, having spent decades covering the state's professional and college sports teams.

Following the launch of online gaming in January 2021, GreatLakesStakes.com has rolled out a wealth of gambling resources to help residents navigate the new operators, apps, and website available to them. Its recent casino list provides users with a helpful tool when considering upcoming action.

Based on weighted factors, the Michigan's Favorite Casinos rankings are as follows and feature locations throughout the state:

MGM Grand Casino ( Detroit ) FireKeepers Casino ( Battle Creek ) MotorCity Casino ( Detroit ) Four Winds Casino ( New Buffalo ) Gun Lake Casino ( Wayland ) Greektown Casino ( Detroit ) Little River Casino ( Manistee ) Turtle Creek Casino ( Williamsburg ) Island Casino (Harris) Soaring Eagle Casino ( Mt. Pleasant )

"While there are a lot of different ways to rank casinos – either by square footage, number of slot machines or blackjack tables – what better way to compare than looking at data from those actually visiting the casinos," said Bryce Derouin, writer and analyst for GreatLakesStakes.com. "We are continually engaging with this community, and the inaugural Michigan's Favorite Casino Rankings really are for the people by the people, taking into factors such as the reviews casino goers have left online and the following that casinos have built on their social media platforms."

Bettors can trust GreatLakesStakes.com as their guide for the latest news and analysis on all facets of legal gambling, as the team is here to inform, entertain, and keep Michiganders safe and secure in the new legal market. The platform offers details on the state's land-based casinos, lottery program, fantasy sports offerings and cardrooms, as Michigan joins a legion of forward-thinking states that have embraced regulated sports betting and online casino gaming.

GreatLakesStakes.com also provides online players in Michigan with reviews of online sports betting operators via flagship Gambling.com, which educates players with knowledge and strategy tools, and the U.S.-focused Bookies.com, which helps bettors beat regulated bookmakers with winning tips and picks from the nation's top handicappers.

About GreatLakesStakes.com

Whether it's sports betting, casinos, poker or online gambling, Michigan bettors have more choices than ever before. GreatLakesStakes.com provides players with trusted and up-to-date Michigan-specific gambling information and helps them to place safe and secure legal wagers at the best Michigan online gambling sites. Gambling.com Group is approved by the Michigan Gaming Control Board to provide marketing services to licensed gaming operators in the state. The state has launched online sports betting and online casinos, and GreatLakesStakes.com can be a valuable resource for both beginning and experienced bettors. And as the state's gambling menu continues to expand, bettors can expect additional resources, with the goal to make GreatLakesStakes.com the most comprehensive Michigan wagering information site.

