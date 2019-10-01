Greatland Corporation Acquires JAT Software

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greatland Corporation, the Michigan-based W-2, 1099 and 1095 specialist, today announced the acquisition of Bridgewater Township, New Jersey-based JAT Software, Inc. (JAT). The move provides Greatland increased market share – with nearly 150 new enterprise-level Fortune 500 customers – and expands its wage and information reporting product portfolio.

With more than 30 years of service, JAT Software, Inc. provides year-end reporting software, web applications and print services for U.S. and Canadian organizations with high-volume reporting needs. Greatland indicated that all 15 current JAT employees will join Greatland and continue to be based out of the current New Jersey office. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"JAT Software has a demonstrated ability to scale both product performance and customer support to meet the unique needs of the enterprise-level market," said Bob Nault, president and CEO of Greatland Corporation. "This move further strengthens our position in this market segment and provides experienced staff to bring the full range of our combined products and services to both Greatland's and JAT's established customers."

While Greatland has completed several acquisitions during its history, JAT is the first since its acquisition of Green Bay, WI based Nelco in 1997 to include an additional new permanent location.

"We are very pleased to be joining Greatland, one of the most trusted and respected names in our industry, and one of the few companies with a longer track record of success than JAT. Their commitment to service and innovation is well-known," said Jack Felicio, president of JAT Software. "For me personally, after spending my professional life building JAT, it is rewarding and validating to be able to step away knowing our team and our customers are in great hands."

Established in 1974, Greatland employs 135 employee-owners, all committed to building on the organization's position as the leading provider of wage and income reporting solutions for businesses. With a full-time team of compliance experts, the company helps businesses stay in compliance with IRS and SSA requirements to avoid costly fines. From paper forms to software and online filing services, Greatland finds the best solution for business specific needs.

For more information on Greatland's products and services, visit www.greatland.com and yearli.com.

About Greatland

Greatland (www.greatland.com) is the W-2, 1099 & 1095 specialist, focused on providing information, products, and solutions for small to mid-size businesses and accountants. Greatland features the all-inclusive filing program, Yearli, a comprehensive online W-2 and 1099 reporting software. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter: @GreatlandCorp.

Contact: Matt Witkowski

Lambert

mwitkowski@lambert.com

616-233-0500

SOURCE Greatland Corporation

Related Links

http://www.greatland.com

