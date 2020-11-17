Greatland Releases Cloud-Based Yearli Premier Ahead Of W-2, 1099, 1095 Reporting Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Greatland, an industry leader in national wage and information reporting, has released Yearli Premier, a cloud-based online filing program for W-2, 1099 and 1095 forms, ahead of year-end filing season. This complete filing platform includes everything a business needs—whether working remote, on-site or hybrid—to file with the appropriate federal and state agencies and report to the recipient.

Yearli Premier offers a robust data platform that provides users with increased flexibility, improved productivity and enhanced collaboration. The platform integrates seamlessly into popular software packages, and it can quickly import wage and information reporting data. Additionally, the program can send copies to recipients via email and mail.

"Our cloud-based Yearli Premier product is especially helpful for our employers who remain remote, but still require a robust and secure filing software," said Sandy Siebert, Director of Product and Innovation at Greatland. "Greatland values the confidentiality of our customers' data and has created a compliant platform for organizations of all sizes to file employee reporting securely, whether it's a W-2, 1099 or 1095."

Greatland is releasing Yearli Premier as businesses adapt to the new 1099-NEC form. In September 2020, the IRS released its annual Publication 1220, announcing that the 1099-NEC, the newly reactivated form for reporting nonemployee compensation, will not be included in the IRS 1099 Combined Federal/State Filing Program (CFSF Program). As a result, 1099-NEC filers will need to find a state filing option separate from the CFSF Program.

Yearli's proprietary state filing solution is different from the rest, and it is included with Yearli Premier. Unlike the CFSF Program, which has many limitations, Yearli supports various state e-file options to states that require W-2, 1099 and 1095 reporting.

Cloud security was a priority for Greatland when developing Yearli Premier. Greatland can assure all customers that it will take all reasonable steps to safeguard information a customer provides. All sensitive data is stored in databases and encrypted both at rest and in transit. Yearli Premier has gone through third-party audits and complies with the Service Organization Control Reports SOC 2 certification.

For more information on Yearli and Yearli Premier, visit yearli.com.

About Greatland

Greatland (www.greatland.com) is the W-2, 1099 & 1095 specialist, focused on providing information, products, and solutions for small to mid-size businesses and accountants. Greatland features the all-inclusive filing program, Yearli, a comprehensive online W-2 and 1099 reporting software. Follow us on Facebook or Twitter: @GreatlandCorp.

