GreatSchools.org and International Baccalaureate partner to connect families with global education curriculum

K-12 families can now search for IB World Schools, browse advanced academic offerings on nation's leading school information site

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As parents continue to seek high quality education opportunities, connecting them with enriching programs that challenge their child to think critically and foster a love for learning is essential. Education nonprofit GreatSchools.org today announced a new data partnership with the International Baccalaureate ® (IB) to do just that, connecting parents directly with the global education program.

With over 5,000 IB World Schools (IBWS) worldwide, the IB offers a continuum of international education through four challenging, high quality educational programmes to students aged 3 to 19. For over 50 years, its programmes have provided a consistent framework rooted in inquiry-based learning to educate future-ready leaders in a global society. Beginning today, parents can search for IBWS schools in the United States directly on GreatSchools.org and — in the case of high schools — browse curriculum details.

The addition of IB data follows a series of recent data expansion efforts by GreatSchools to raise parents' awareness of rigorous academic programs and, in turn, increase demand for such opportunities. Since 2022, the site has added data from College Board , Cambridge International , and Project Lead The Way to its more than 150,000 profiles of the nation's schools.

"We aim to provide parents with high quality school data to help them find the best educational options for their child. To do that, we are constantly looking to offer a deeper picture of school quality beyond traditional outcomes data," said GreatSchools CEO Jon Deane. "Partnering with the International Baccalaureate allows us to seamlessly connect the millions of U.S. parents who visit GreatSchools.org each year to a global leader in education that enables students to succeed in and out of the classroom."

The IB praised the opportunity to partner with GreatSchools, which reaches approximately half of all K-12 families per year through its award-winning school information website.

"Parents looking for an individualized approach to their child's education will be thrilled to discover an education that fosters critical thinking and a passion for learning," added Matt Costello, Chief Business Development Officer at the International Baccalaureate. "We're hopeful that our collaboration with GreatSchools will facilitate this connection, empowering families to discover the transformative opportunities offered by IB World Schools. Together, we are opening doors to a global education that prepares students to thrive in our increasingly complex world."

Parents can now browse IBWS by visiting GreatSchools.org and filtering their search by "International Baccalaureate."

About GreatSchools

GreatSchools is the leading nonprofit providing high-quality information that supports parents pursuing a great education for their child, schools striving for excellence, and communities working to diminish inequities in education. We are the only national organization that collects and analyzes data from all 51 state departments of education and the federal government to provide analysis, insights, and school quality ratings for parents, partners, researchers, and policymakers. Over 49 million users visit GreatSchools' award-winning website annually to learn about schools in their area, explore research insights, and access thousands of free, evidence-based parenting resources to support their child's learning and well-being. Learn more at GreatSchools.org and join us on Twitter and Facebook .

About International Baccalaureate

The International Baccalaureate (IB) offers four high-quality, challenging educational programmes to students aged 3 to 19 years. We foster critical thinking and problem-solving skills, and value diversity, international mindedness, curiosity, and a healthy appetite for learning and excellence. An IB education is uniquely placed to provide students with distinct advantages as they enter a changing world where asking the right questions is as important as discovering answers. The IB pioneered a movement of international education for over 50 years, and today our global community of world class educators engage with more than 1.95 million students in more than 5,700 schools across 160 countries.

SOURCE GreatSchools.org