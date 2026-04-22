GreatStar Expands WORKPROX Rechargeable Power Tool Series with New Cordless Garden Tools and Push Reel Mower

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WORKPRO Tools, a trusted name in high-quality DIY tools, is proud to announce the expansion of its WORKPROX Power Tool Series with five brand new outdoor tools designed for efficiency, convenience, and modern versatility.

Building on the success of the original WORKPROX lineup and its cutting-edge multi-feature battery system — which offers USB Type-C charging with any standard phone charger, a precise digital power level display, and portable power bank functionality — these new additions bring even more options to users who want reliable, cordless performance for lawn and garden projects.

Five new tools have been added to the WORKPROX lineup. Post this

Most of the new tools leverage the same advanced 20V and 40V WORKPROX battery platform for extended runtime and complete cord-free operation. The only exception is the new 16-inch Push Reel Lawn Mower, a manual, non-battery-powered tool that delivers quiet, zero-emission mowing and perfectly complements the rechargeable lineup as part of the WORKPROX family.

The expanded WORKPROX lineup now includes:

20V Cordless Hedge Trimmer (@ ** Amazon) Sale Price: $89.99 **





Sale Price: $89.99 ** 20V Cordless Tiller Cultivator (@ ** Amazon) Coupon Price: $90.99 **





Coupon Price: $90.99 ** 40V Cordless Tiller Cultivator (@ ** Amazon) Sale Price: $249.99 **





Sale Price: $249.99 ** 40V 8" Electric Auger (@ ** Amazon) Coupon Price: $279.99**





Coupon Price: $279.99** 16-Inch Push Reel Lawn Mower (@ Amazon**) Sale Price: $109.99 **

"With these new additions, we're giving users even more ways to tackle outdoor projects with the same flexibility and convenience that made the original WORKPROX series a hit," said Lily Chi, CEO of WORKPRO Tools. "Whether powered by our multi-feature batteries or offering simple manual operation like our new push mower, the WORKPROX lineup continues to deliver reliable performance for every homeowner."

The complete WORKPROX line is available now online at amazon.com.

About WORKPRO Tools

Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools deliver a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who pride themselves in completing a project themselves. For more information, visit www.workprotools.com.

Media Contact:

Sue Ronis

Marketing & Media Specialist

GreatStar Industrial USA, LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE GreatStar Industrial USA, LLC