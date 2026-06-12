SK Tools Launches 2026 Father's Day Gift Guide: Dad Gifts for Every Budget

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa., June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SK Professional Tools, the iconic American tool brand trusted by generations since 1914, has unveiled its official 2026 Father's Day Gift Guide. Curated for fathers, craftsmen, professionals, and makers who appreciate exceptional quality and enduring performance, the collection showcases premium tools, exclusive gift sets, and professional-grade essentials that reflect more than a century of American craftsmanship.

Whether celebrating a lifelong tradesman, an automotive enthusiast, a dedicated craftsman, or a father who values tools built to last, the SK Father's Day Gift Guide offers thoughtfully selected gifts designed to deliver precision, durability, and reliability for years to come.

Celebrate Father's Day with SK Tools. Premium tools, rugged workwear, and dependable gear to get the job done. Post this

"Father's Day is an opportunity to recognize the people who have taught us the value of hard work, craftsmanship, and pride in a job well done," said an SK Professional Tools spokesperson. "Our collection brings together products that embody the heritage, quality, and performance that have defined SK for more than 110 years. These are gifts designed to be used, appreciated, and passed down for generations."

SK Tools Father's Day Gifts

Gift Ideas Up to $50

Crew Neck Loose Fit T-Shirts – $11.89 Amazon

Cut for unrestricted movement, available in sizes Medium to XXL.

– $11.89 Amazon Cut for unrestricted movement, available in sizes Medium to XXL. Folding Utility Knife w/Blade Storage – $16.99 Amazon

Quick and safe SK2M blade changes, folds to 4.8in. and weighs 4.5oz.

– $16.99 Amazon Quick and safe SK2M blade changes, folds to 4.8in. and weighs 4.5oz. 12-Piece Mini Screwdriver Set – $29.99 Amazon

Slotted/Phillips/Star. Magnetic precision drivers are great for electronics and household repairs.

– $29.99 Amazon Slotted/Phillips/Star. Magnetic precision drivers are great for electronics and household repairs. Cargo Work Pants with Knee Pads – $37.59 Amazon

Water-resistant, heavy-duty fabric tough on wear and tear.

– $37.59 Amazon Water-resistant, heavy-duty fabric tough on wear and tear. 13-Piece 3/8" Metric Socket Set w/Organizer – $39.99 Amazon

SuperKrome finish. Aluminum socket organizer for vehicles and equipment.

– $39.99 Amazon SuperKrome finish. Aluminum socket organizer for vehicles and equipment. 8-Piece Stubby Hammer Tool Set – $39.99 Amazon Compact full-tang hammer set perfect for tight spaces with organized storage.

Gift Ideas $50 - $100

Steel Toe Slip-On Work Boots – $59.99 Amazon

Lightweight, Chelsea style leather work boots.

– $59.99 Amazon Lightweight, Chelsea style leather work boots. 5-Piece Locking Pliers Set w/Pouch – $69.99 Amazon

Long nose and curved jaw pliers ideal for welding, automotive, and heavy-duty tasks.

– $69.99 Amazon Long nose and curved jaw pliers ideal for welding, automotive, and heavy-duty tasks. Steel Toe Work Boots – $63.99 Amazon

Available in sizes 8-13. Puncture resistant and comfortable.

– $63.99 Amazon Available in sizes 8-13. Puncture resistant and comfortable. 5-Piece Standard Pliers Set – $79.99 Amazon

Core pliers collection covering cutting, gripping, and twisting needs in EVA foam tool organizer.

– $79.99 Amazon Core pliers collection covering cutting, gripping, and twisting needs in EVA foam tool organizer. Waterproof Steel Toe Work Boots – $99.99 Amazon

Waterproof non-slip leather work boots for construction.

– $99.99 Amazon Waterproof non-slip leather work boots for construction. 5-Piece V-Jaw Pliers Set w/Organizer – $99.99 Amazon

8"-12" Premium plumbing and electrical pliers built for daily use.

Gift Ideas $100+

18-Piece SAE Combination Wrench Set – $149.99 Amazon

Complete set ¼" to 1-¼" with SuperKrome finish and a rolling pouch organizer.

– $149.99 Amazon Complete set ¼" to 1-¼" with SuperKrome finish and a rolling pouch organizer. 3/8" Drive Digital Torque Wrench – $179.99 Amazon

6.8 to 135 N-M, precision tool for torque-critical applications. Multiple unit measurements.

Shop the full Father's Day Gift Guide on Amazon or sktools.com. NOTE: Prices listed above may vary by retailer and availability.

About SK Professional Tools

SK has been trusted by generations of mechanics for its broad line of high-quality, tools that includes sockets, wrenches, ratchets, hammers and screwdrivers. Today, SK Tools USA, LLC manufactures over 1500 products and continues our commitment to providing quality innovation to the toughest professionals in the world.

Media Contact:

Sue Ronis

Marketing & Media Specialist

GreatStar Industrial USA, LLC.

[email protected]

SOURCE GreatStar Industrial USA, LLC