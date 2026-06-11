WORKPRO Tools' Ultimate Father's Day Gift Guide: Mechanic, Garden, DIY & EDC Tools Built for Dad

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GreatStar Industrial USA, LLC

Jun 11, 2026, 11:34 ET

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As Father's Day quickly approaches, WORKPRO Tools is proud to launch its 2026 Father's Day Amazon Gift Guide, featuring a handpicked selection of high-performance tools designed to match every dad's passion—whether he's under the hood, in the garden, tackling weekend DIY projects, or relying on dependable everyday carry essentials.

"Fathers are often the family's go-to fixer, builder, and problem-solver," said a WORKPRO spokesperson. "This curated guide celebrates that spirit with reliable, innovative tools that deliver real-world performance and lasting value."

Mechanic Must-Haves
For the automotive enthusiast or garage pro Dad.

  • 22-Piece Ratcheting Wrench Set $79.99 Amazon
    Delivers both standard and metric sizes with smooth 72-tooth ratcheting action.
  • 10-Piece Extra Long Ratcheting Wrench Set $69.99 Amazon
    Metric 8-19 mm, 72-Teeth, Cr-V steel with black electrophoretic coating.
  • WORKPROX Electric Ratchet Wrench $109.99 Amazon
    Cordless 20V convenience to the toolbox.
  • See All Mechanic Gifts on Amazon

Lawncare Lover Gifts
Gift Dad new tools to level up his outdoor game.

  • WORKPROX 20V Grass Shear & Shrubbery Trimmer $89.99 Amazon
    2-in-1 cutting power to get smaller jobs done quicker.
  • WORKPROX 20V Cordless Tiller Cultivator $159.99 Amazon
    Till a new garden in minutes with an 8" till width.
  • Mini Handheld Electric Chainsaw $79.99 Amazon
    Make trimming and pruning branches quick and effortless.
  • See All Lawncare Gifts on Amazon

DIY Powerhouse Picks
For the weekend warrior Dad's to get the job done easier and faster.

  • 20V Cordless Drill Driver Kit, Cordless Circular Saw, and Cordless Brad Nailer.
  • Heavy hitters like the Jigsaw, Airless Paint Sprayer, and Wet Concrete Saw handle serious renovation work.
  • See All DIYer Gifts on Amazon

EDC Essentials for Everyday Heroes
Practical tools he'll actually carry every day:

  • Premium Titanium Utility Knife $31.99 Amazon
    Ultra-lightweight CNC-machined aluminum handle with titanium blade housing.
  • Mini 4" Water Pump Pliers - 5 Finishes $17.99 Amazon
    Small enough for a pocket, tough enough for real work.
  • Mini 4" Wrench Pliers $19.99 Amazon
    Compact, powerful, and built to last for daily carry.
  • See All EDC Gifts on Amazon

About WORKPRO Tools
Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the home do-it-yourselfer. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools deliver a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools and storage solutions. Sold in over 100 countries around the world, WORKPRO® Tools strives to provide tools to those who pride themselves in completing a project themselves. For more information, visit www.workprotools.store.

Media Contact:
Sue Ronis
Marketing & Media Specialist
GreatStar Industrial USA, LLC.

[email protected]

SOURCE GreatStar Industrial USA, LLC

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