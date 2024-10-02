GreatStar Tools USA Promotes Roberto Izaguirre to Chief Executive Officer of Arrow Fastener Company, LLC

Arrow® Announces Updates to Executive Leadership Team

SADDLE BROOK, N.J., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GreatStar Tools USA, a leading manufacturer of hand tools serving DIY, professional, and industrial markets worldwide, is proud to announce the promotion of Roberto Izaguirre to Chief Executive Officer of Arrow Fastener Company, LLC. Roberto previously served as Arrow Fastener's Chief Operating Officer and prior to that as Vice President of Global Sales. In his new role as CEO, Roberto is responsible for overseeing all facets of the company and for working with the Executive Leadership Team to ensure Arrow Fastener's continued growth and success.

"Roberto Izaguirre is the clear choice for Arrow Fastener's new CEO," said Gary DuBoff, CEO, GreatStar Tools, USA. "In his previous positions here at the company, Roberto had already proven his capacity and skill as a leader and collaborator and his career is marked by significant achievements. Roberto has consistently elevated Arrow Fastener's sales and marketing strategies, meeting or exceeding goals year after year. We are confident that Roberto is the right person to lead our company forward, maintaining our valued reputation and continuing our success within our industry."

Arrow Fastener manufactures over 70% of its products in New Jersey, including the iconic T50 Heavy-Duty Staple Gun.

"I am tremendously excited to accept the opportunity to lead Arrow," Mr. Izaguirre shared. "It is an iconic American tool company with a long, successful history. I am honored to be able to follow Gary as CEO. It is the opportunity of a lifetime to be a part of Arrow's next chapter, and I am looking forward to engaging with all our employees, customers and suppliers."

Today, Arrow Fastener, LLC, manufactures over 70% of its products in its Saddle Brook, NJ, headquarters facility, including the iconic T50 Heavy-Duty Staple Gun. The Company is also the brand, marketing and distribution operation for Pony Jorgenson®, Goldblatt®, and SK Professional Tools® for the independent hardware channel. Most recently, Arrow Fastener entered the commercial construction market with Arrow RevealCut™, a new all-in-one precision workstation that allows ceiling installation professionals to cut acoustic ceiling tiles in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost with precise results and minimal waste while also being designed to decrease jobsite accidents.

Izaguirre will refine, enhance and execute the company's strategy and roadmap with a commitment to expanding the new product offering and driving brand awareness as he leads and collaborates with the company's new Executive Leadership Team:

Melissa Karlovich – Vice President HR & Group VP|CHRO at GreatStar Tools USA Melissa has been at Arrow Fastener for almost 12 years and has responsibility for Arrow's Saddle Brook, NJ , facility as well as expanded oversight for additional GreatStar Tools USA companies: Prime-Line, Shop-Vac, SK Professional Tools and GreatStar Tools USA North American satellite operations.

– Vice President HR & Group VP|CHRO at GreatStar Tools Taiwo Akinyemi – Vice President Finance Taiwo has been at Arrow Fastener for almost 9 years in a variety of positions, including Global Director of Finance and Accounting and Manager of FP&A. "Tai" brings over 20 years consumer packaged goods experience including over 10 years of leadership experience in the building materials sector.

– Vice President Finance Justin Sumner – Vice President Sales At Arrow Fastener for 12 years, Justin previously has been the Director, The Home Depot North American and Canadian Sales, and Director, The Home Depot, North America . Justin is responsible for overseeing and directing Arrow's global sales team initiatives for the Arrow, SK Professional Tools, Pony Jorgensen, and Goldblatt brands.

– Vice President Sales David Donald – Vice President Operations. Before joining Arrow Fastener 2 years ago, David spent 18 years in the industry in various positions, including Vice President, Global Manufacturing Strategy and as Director of Operations, and other notable positions within the industry. David leads manufacturing and global distribution operations for Arrow's Saddle Brook, NJ , facility.

– Vice President Operations. Christopher Woolley – Vice President Product & Brand Management Prior to his 2 years with Arrow Fastener, Christopher held various new product development and mergers and acquisitions leadership positions in the industry. Chris leads Product Development and Brand Marketing activities for Arrow, SK Professional Tools, Pony Jorgensen, and Goldblatt brands.

– Vice President Product & Brand Management

Arrow Fastener, Pony Jorgensen, SK Professional and Goldblatt are part of the GreatStar Tools USA brand portfolio, owned by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in Asia, specializing in designing and manufacturing high-quality products for DIY, professional, and industrial markets globally.

About Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd.

Established in 1993, GreatStar is the leading manufacturer of hand tools in Asia, serving DIY, professional and industrial markets worldwide. GreatStar also manufactures a full range of specialty tools for drywall, masonry, painting, tiling, plumbing and automotive applications, as well as power tools, tool sets and flashlights. GreatStar's culture of innovation, firm commitment to R&D and extensive customer insight ensure their leading brands and high-quality products meet the specific needs of the consumers and professionals they serve. For more information, visit www.greatstartools.com .

Arrow Fastener, LLC

Arrow Fastener, LLC, is a US-based manufacturer of staple guns, glue guns, and rivet tools located in Saddle Brook, NJ. Since 1929, Arrow has been a leader in fastening solutions in the big box home improvement and traditional hardware retail channels. For more than five decades, the T50® staple gun has been the industry standard, as the world's best-selling staple gun. Today, Arrow Fastener is a trusted supplier of reliable, innovative, and affordable products for the building trade professional and do-it-yourselfer. In July 2017, Arrow was acquired by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Company, a $2.2B Chinese manufacturer of forklifts, hand and power tools, robotics systems, and laser measuring devices. Arrow now serves as GreatStar's US headquarters for sales, marketing, and distribution of GreatStar's branded tool product portfolio. For more information, visit www.arrowfastener.com .

