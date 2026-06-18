Grech RV Launches Sprinter RV Upgrade Program, Offering Up to $10,000 Toward a New Luxury Camper Van

The Sprinter RV Upgrade Program rewards owners of competitive Mercedes-Benz Sprinter®-based Class B motorhomes — and current Grech owners — with up to $10,000 toward a new STRADA-ion™, TURISMO-ion™, TERRENO-ion™, or VACANZA-ion™. Qualifying units must be purchased on or after June 14, 2026 and delivered by August 31, 2026.

RIVERSIDE, Calif., June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grech RV, the family-owned California manufacturer of luxury Class B motorhomes built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter® platform, today announced the Sprinter RV Upgrade Program, a limited-time incentive offering up to $10,000 toward the purchase of a new Grech RV. The program applies to qualifying units purchased on or after June 14, 2026, with delivery required by August 31, 2026.

The program is structured in two tiers, based on the model purchased: a $10,000 rebate toward a new model-year 2026 or 2027 STRADA-ion™, TURISMO-ion™, or TERRENO-ion™, and a $5,000 rebate toward a new VACANZA-ion™ (all model variants). The rebate is applied as a discount at the time of sale and reflected directly on the customer's purchase agreement — with no mail-in forms and no waiting.

Designed as both a conquest and a loyalty offer, the Sprinter RV Upgrade Program is open to two groups of qualifying retail customers. Owners and lessees of a competitive Mercedes-Benz Sprinter®-based Class B motorhome — including Airstream®, Pleasure-Way®, Midwest Automotive Designs™, Winnebago®, Thor Motor Coach®, Storyteller Overland™, Tiffin Motorhomes®, Coachmen®, Entegra Coach®, Jayco®, Roadtrek®, and Ultimate Toys® — are invited to move up to a new Grech RV. In addition, current Grech RV owners qualify for the same rebates when they return for their next Grech, rewarding the loyalty of the customers who chose the brand first.

No trade-in is required to participate. Customers simply provide proof of current registered ownership or lease of an eligible Mercedes-Benz Sprinter®-based Class B motorhome at an authorized Grech RV dealer. Eligibility is verified by vehicle identification number (VIN), and customers may keep their current coach or trade it in at their discretion.

"The Sprinter platform has earned a devoted following, and this program speaks directly to the people who already love it," said A.J. Thurber, Vice President of Grech RV. "Whether a customer is coming from another brand or is a returning member of the Grech family, the Sprinter RV Upgrade Program is our invitation to step into the next level of luxury, technology, and craftsmanship — and to do it on terms that put real value in their hands at the point of sale."

Every Grech RV delivers true luxury, built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter® platform and featuring the GRECH POWER™ lithium energy system alongside the fit, finish, and engineering that define the brand. The Sprinter RV Upgrade Program rebate cannot be combined or stacked with any other offer — no stacking; one incentive applies per qualifying purchase.

How to Participate

The Sprinter RV Upgrade Program is available at authorized Grech RV dealers in the United States on qualifying units purchased on or after June 14, 2026 and delivered by August 31, 2026. Customers can find an authorized dealer and view current models at GrechRV.com. Complete program terms and conditions are available from any authorized Grech RV dealer.

About Grech RV

Grech RV is a family-owned, independent manufacturer of luxury Sprinter camper vans — Class B motorhomes built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter® platform — drawing on more than 42 years of luxury coach-building experience. Headquartered in Riverside, California, Grech RV is known for its craftsmanship, advanced lithium-ion power systems, and a nationwide dealer and service network. The company's model lineup includes the STRADA-ion™, TURISMO-ion™, TERRENO-ion™, and VACANZA-ion™. For more information, visit GrechRV.com.

Offer details: $10,000 rebate (STRADA-ion™, TURISMO-ion™, TERRENO-ion™) or $5,000 rebate (VACANZA-ion™) available to qualifying U.S. retail customers who purchase a new MY 2026 or MY 2027 Grech RV from an authorized Grech RV dealer on or after June 14, 2026 and take delivery by August 31, 2026. Requires valid proof of current registered ownership or lease of an eligible Mercedes-Benz Sprinter®-based Class B motorhome (a competitive brand or a current Grech RV). Trade-in not required. Rebate applied at time of sale. One rebate per new unit; each eligible vehicle may qualify for only one rebate. Non-transferable, no cash value, cannot be combined or stacked with any other current or future Grech RV offer, and not valid on prior purchases. Void where prohibited. Offer subject to change or cancellation without notice. Eligibility determined by Grech RV. See dealer for complete terms.

Third-party brand names are the property of their respective owners and are used for identification purposes only; no affiliation or endorsement is implied. Mercedes-Benz and Sprinter are registered trademarks of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Grech RV is not affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by Mercedes-Benz.

SOURCE Grech RV