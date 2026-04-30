Grech RV Expands Nationwide Dealer Network to 62 Locations, Strengthening Coverage Across Key U.S. Markets

New and expanded partnerships reinforce Grech RV's commitment to delivering industry-leading luxury, quality, and after-sale support

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grech RV, the industry leader in luxury Class B motorhomes built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter platform, today announced a significant expansion of its nationwide dealer network, further strengthening its presence across major U.S. markets and enhancing accessibility to its premium product lineup.

The 2027 Grech RV lineup features a premier fleet of luxury motorhomes built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis. These models include custom fiberglass body kits, power awnings, and standard air suspension for a smooth and sophisticated ride. Every unit is equipped with the GRECH POWER system, a 51V UL-Certified lithium-ion solution with faster recharging and extended off-grid runtime. This unified digital ecosystem provides seamless power and control across the entire model range Inside the 2027 lineup, handcrafted Ultraleather seating, hardwood cabinetry with radius doors, and ambient LED lighting define a lounge-class cabin. A wall-mounted display and integrated tablet control connect to the GRECH POWER unified digital ecosystem, putting full smart-home control at your fingertips wherever the road ends.

As part of this strategic growth, Grech RV proudly welcomes Mike Thompson's RV as a new dealer partner, with three Southern California locations in Fountain Valley, Santa Fe Springs, and Colton. Also joining the Grech RV network is Leisure RV Center in Willis, Texas.

In addition to these new partnerships, Grech RV is expanding its footprint within its existing dealer network, adding new locations with several key partners:

General RV Center – Richmond, VA and Charlotte, NC

– Richmond, VA and Charlotte, NC National Indoor RV Centers – Lawrenceville, GA

– Lawrenceville, GA Campers Inn RV – Naperville, IL; Knoxville, TN; and Tampa, FL

– Naperville, IL; Knoxville, TN; and Tampa, FL La Mesa RV – Sanford, FL

These additions bring the total number of Grech RV dealer locations to 62 nationwide, providing comprehensive coverage across every major market in the United States.

The newly expanded network complements Grech RV's existing portfolio of premier dealer partners, including:

Campers Inn RV

McClain's RV

La Mesa RV

General RV Center

Mountain Luxe RV

Holiday World RV

Mike Thompson's RV

Colton RV

Alpin Haus RV

Johnson RV

National Indoor RV Centers

Bretz RV & Marine

"Our continued expansion is highly intentional," said AJ Thurber, Vice President of Grech Motors. "We are proud of our curated dealer network that aligns with our core values. These dealers represent the very best in the industry, allowing Grech RV to deliver the highest-quality Sprinter Class B motorhomes on the market, backed by industry-leading after-sale support."

Grech RV's dealer network strategy prioritizes partnerships with top-performing, customer-focused organizations that reflect the brand's commitment to craftsmanship, service, and ownership experience. With this expansion, customers nationwide will have greater access to Grech RV's flagship models, including the STRADA-ion, TERRENO-ion, TURISMO-ion, and VACANZA-ion product lines.

This milestone underscores Grech RV's continued momentum and leadership in the luxury camper van segment, as the company scales its presence while maintaining the highest standards of dealer representation and customer care.

About Grech RV

Grech RV is a luxury motorhome manufacturer specializing in Class B camper vans built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter platform. Renowned for exceptional craftsmanship, premium materials, and advanced power systems, Grech RV delivers an unparalleled ownership experience both on and off the grid. Headquartered in Riverside, California, Grech RV is committed to innovation, quality, and industry-leading after-sale support.

www.grechrv.com

SOURCE Grech RV