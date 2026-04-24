Grech RV Introduces 2027 GRECH POWER™ MAX and CORE Systems, Delivering Industry-Leading Lithium Capacity, Advanced Charging and a Unified Digital Power & Control Experience

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Grech RV, a leader in luxury Class B camper vans, today announced significant advancements to its GRECH POWER™ energy platform for 2027 model year vehicles, introducing two new systems — GRECH POWER™ MAX and GRECH POWER™ CORE — engineered to deliver greater battery capacity, faster recharge capability, extended off-grid runtime and a more advanced connected user experience.

The 2027 Grech RV Strada-ion is built on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500XD 170" Extended High Roof with a custom fiberglass body kit, power awning, power entry step, all-wheel drive, and standard air suspension. Onboard, GRECH POWER™ delivers 51V UL-Certified lithium-ion energy with faster recharging, extended off-grid runtime, and a fully unified digital power and control experience across all 2027 models. Inside the Strada-ion, handcrafted Ultraleather seating, hardwood cabinetry with radius doors, solid-surface countertops, and ambient LED lighting define a lounge-class cabin. A wall-mounted display and integrated tablet control connect to the GRECH POWER™ unified digital ecosystem, putting full smart-home control at your fingertips wherever the road ends.

Building on the success of its fully integrated GRECH POWER™ platform, the 2027 systems evolve into a true Unified Digital Power & Control System — seamlessly integrating energy storage, charging, digital switching and remote connectivity into what Grech RV describes as an "Off-Grid Smart Home on Wheels."

Developed in collaboration with Victron Energy, the new GRECH POWER™ MAX system will be featured on select 2027 model year STRADA-ion, TERRENO-ion and TURISMO-ion units. GRECH POWER™ MAX increases 51V lithium battery capacity from 16,896 watt-hours to 20,480 watt-hours — a 21% increase — delivering up to 16 hours of continuous A/C runtime and several days of uninterrupted off-grid power, depending on conditions and usage.

In parallel, Grech RV introduces GRECH POWER™ CORE on select 2027 model year VACANZA-ion units. GRECH POWER™ CORE increases battery capacity from 8,448 watt-hours to 10,240 watt-hours — also a 21% increase — delivering up to 8 hours of continuous A/C runtime and several days of uninterrupted off-grid power, depending on conditions and usage.

As part of this evolution, Grech RV is transitioning to a Victron-based battery ecosystem across 2027 model production moving forward, further unifying system integration, performance and user experience. The Victron Energy lithium batteries utilized within the GRECH POWER™ MAX and CORE systems are UL 2054 certified, reinforcing safety, reliability and compliance with rigorous industry standards. Availability of GRECH POWER™ MAX and CORE systems may vary by model, configuration and production timing.

Powering the charging side of the system, Grech RV integrates the ARCO Zeus high-output alternator and regulator — a high-performance alternator solution engineered to recharge batteries efficiently. This advanced charging architecture enables continuous power replenishment while driving, significantly reducing shore power reliance and enhancing real-world off-grid usability.

A key component of the GRECH POWER™ platform is the integration of the Garmin SERV system, delivering advanced house control system. In combination with Garmin EmpirBus digital switching, this enables a fully integrated control environment across all critical RV systems.

The enhanced GRECH CONNECT™ experience was developed in partnership with Victron Energy and Garmin to create a unified interface for remote monitoring, control, and system intelligence. It delivers advanced monitoring, diagnostics, and telematics for house systems. Through the Victron Connect interface (internet connectivity required; not included), owners can remotely access and control key house functions — including air conditioning, heating, lighting, fans and additional model-specific features — from virtually anywhere, while maintaining full system visibility through Garmin's integrated platform.

"At Grech RV, power is no longer just a system — it's the foundation of the entire ownership experience," said AJ Thurber, Vice President of Grech RV. "With our 2027 GRECH POWER™ MAX and CORE platforms, we've created a fully unified digital ecosystem that delivers more capacity, faster charging and intuitive control — transforming our vehicles into true off-grid smart homes on wheels."

The expanded 2027 systems further benefit from a fully integrated Victron Energy ecosystem, enabling enhanced performance, charging efficiency and system-wide communication across all energy components. This unified architecture — combined with Garmin SERV, EmpirBus digital switching and Grech Connect — allows power generation, storage and distribution to operate as one cohesive system, delivering improved reliability, efficiency and ease of use.

These advancements reinforce Grech RV's commitment to engineering excellence, system integration and real-world off-grid capability — delivering one of the most advanced, fully integrated energy and control platforms available in the luxury Class B motorhome segment.

The new GRECH POWER™ MAX and GRECH POWER™ CORE systems are available on select 2027 model year Grech RV vehicles, with broader Victron-based system integration being implemented across 2027 production. See your authorized Grech RV dealer for details, availability and model-specific equipment.

About Grech RV

Grech RV is a premier manufacturer of luxury Class B motorhomes, built exclusively on the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter platform. With over four decades of luxury coach-building experience, Grech RV is known for exceptional craftsmanship, premium materials and advanced system integration, setting a new standard in the camper van market.

SOURCE Grech RV