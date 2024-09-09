Grecian Delight | Kronos Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Grecian Delight | Kronos has spent the past 50 years shaping the Greek and Mediterranean food landscape in America. Post this

A pioneer in bringing Greek and Mediterranean cuisine to the U.S., the company kicked off the milestone celebration with a special event at its world headquarters in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, attended by employees, community leaders, friends and family. The gathering honored the dedication and hard work of its team, who have played a crucial role in establishing Grecian Delight | Kronos as a leader in its field. Elk Grove Village Mayor Craig Johnson and Maria Pappas, Cook County Treasurer joined company founder Peter Parthenis, Sr., and his son Pete Parthenis, Jr., President and CEO, in celebrating the occasion with a village proclamation, a cake-cutting ceremony, and festivities throughout the day.

"It was important for us to honor not just our employees but also the community that has supported us," said Parthenis, Jr. "My father founded this company with the vision of bringing families together around the Greek food he loved and grew up with. That vision remains at the heart of our business today, and we wanted to express our gratitude to everyone who has contributed to turning my father's dream into a reality. We're also thankful to Mayor Johnson and the village for their continued support over the past 50 years as we've worked to bring the best in Greek and Mediterranean cuisine to tables across the country."

The celebration extended to the Taste of Greektown Festival in downtown Chicago, where Grecian Delight | Kronos kicked off the event by serving free gyros for 50 minutes. This special gesture was a way for the company to thank the community and celebrate its enduring connection to Greek American culture.

"We wanted to do something fun and meaningful to give back to the Hellenic community," added Parthenis, Jr. "This was a unique way for us to showcase our signature gyros while celebrating our heritage. We are incredibly proud of our roots and deeply humbled by the fact that Grecian Delight | Kronos is now enjoyed by so many across the country."

Founded by Peter Parthenis, Sr., Grecian Delight | Kronos has spent the past 50 years shaping the Greek and Mediterranean food landscape in America. The company was instrumental in introducing Greek cuisine, including the iconic gyro, to restaurants across the nation, helping to build its widespread popularity. Today, the company continues to lead the industry, driven by the entrepreneurial spirit, passion, and vision that first brought it to life. Looking ahead, Grecian Delight | Kronos remains committed to innovating and serving high-quality Greek and Mediterranean foods for the next 50 years and beyond.

About Grecian Delight | Kronos

For 50 years, Grecian Delight |Kronos Foods is a leading provider of authentic Greek and Mediterranean Foods, including gyros, specialty meats, pitas, flatbreads, tzatziki, hummus, spreads, falafel, ready-to-eat proteins, plant-based proteins, and value-added bakery products. Product offerings can be found via foodservice and retail industries through the U.S. and 10 counties. For more information, please visit www.gdkfoods.com .

SOURCE Grecian Delight Kronos