Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods launch integrated website

The website assimilates the previously standalone websites of the two pre-merger companies, as well as fresh new content, showcasing the reach and comprehensive nature of Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods. To this end, customers can use the website to browse products, explore new company offerings and capabilities, order traffic-generating promotional merchandise, get recipes and stay on top of trends.

"We wanted to create a website that encompasses everything Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods has to offer, in order to broaden customer and consumer perceptions about the company post-merger," said Peter Parthenis Jr., CEO of Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods. "We're a dominant player in the global food arena, and it's important that all our communications reflect this. After all, more of our customers are seeking help in growing their business, diversifying their menus and adding more global product offerings to shelves. Consumers are also looking for flavorful world cuisine, we're ideally poised to help all our customers serve these bold components. Together, we are invaluable partners to our customers, driven by authentic ingredients and eating experiences."

For example, the website highlights the company's range of global proteins, like al pastor and shawarma meats, as well as the traditional Mediterranean foods Grecian Delight and Kronos Foods are known for, Gyros! In addition, the website offers information on the company's plant-based options, showcasing their commitment to making plant-based eating more accessible and delicious.

Parthenis closes by saying, "Each brand has its own unique history, which has laid the foundation for our quest to discover the great tastes of tomorrow. We may have started with Gyros and together we are serving up world flavors."

About Grecian Delight: With his endless drive, entrepreneurial spirit, Hellenic roots, love of Greek food and passion for innovation, Peter Parthenis, Sr. was the first to manufacture and nationally market gyros. Founded in 1974, Grecian Delight and the Parthenis family have been dedicated to quality and sharing the very best authentic Greek and Mediterranean cuisine with restaurants and consumers alike.

About Kronos Foods: It all started in 1975 with a love for Gyros, the Greek culture and community. Chris Tomaras, a Chicago entrepreneur, rolled up his sleeves to make delicious Gyros and Mediterranean foods for restaurants. It was with his success and hard work that Kronos was born.

Media contact: Jillian Hermanowicz, [email protected]

SOURCE Grecian Delight | Kronos Foods

Related Links

https://gdkfoods.com

