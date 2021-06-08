GREE Unveils Multiple Products for Cooler, More Comfortable Home

Keeping the air in your home properly hydrated can be as important as your own water intake. A humidifier adds moisture to the air to prevent dryness that can cause skin irritation. Even in the summer, running an air conditioner will zap humidity from the air, and a humidifier will put back the right amount. The newly launched GREE Humidifier ($49.99) is designed as the ideal home humidifier, lasting up to 18 hours and humidifying rooms ranging in size from 215-to-322 sq. ft. With a detachable structure, activated carbon filter and water level monitoring technology, this 4.5-liter tank is equipped with:

2.4Mhz mist atomization technology which stimulates moisture in the air and results in hydrated and softer skin

Ultra-fine smooth mists to create the perfect atmosphere for both homes and offices

Aromatic features to encourage relaxation and aromatherapy with the fragrances of your choice

Whether you're trying to clean your air of pet hair and dander, trying to diminish the amount of smoke in your home, or you just want to make sure you're filtering out every day allergens like dust and pollen, this all new GREE Air Purifier ($99.99) is a great pick. The GREE Air Purifier is an attractive, award-winning, sleek compact unit that assists in eliminating various health hazards caused by poor air quality and removing contaminants. The GREE Air Purifier includes the following features:

Releases fresh, anionic air in seconds ensuring your space is free of toxins and neutralized

A silent H13 HEPA filter that captures 99.97% of fine particles and remove airborne odors and pollutants including allergens, pet dander, and second-hand smoke

Three wind speeds, which can run with ultra-low noise levels which is ideal for sleeping. The light can be turned off, so you can safely put it on the bedside table without affecting the quality of sleep. It also has a 1/2/4/8-hour timer function, which can be set according to needs

Ability to sense indoor air particles and adjust the fan speed accordingly to keep your air pure

Infrared sensor that is color-coded to accurately read air quality so that you can be confident in your air quality. An indicator light will also detect when a filter needs to be replaced

From June 8 through 11, Amazon shoppers will enjoy a 10% discount by entering code "GREENEW01" at checkout for either of these top-quality GREE products.

With a global vision, GREE products are sold widely to more than 160 countries and regions. Since 2005, GREE has topped No.1 in production and sales volume of residential air conditioners for 14 consecutive years, contributing $29.02 billion in sales revenue. GREE also offers the Window Air Conditioner, the Dehumidifier Chalet and the Portable Air Conditioner Shiny on Amazon.com.

For more information, visit GREE at https://www.amazon.com/gree.

GREE Humidifier Amazon product page: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08WWXLT1Z

GREE Air Purifier Amazon product page: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B08WWTQX39

About GREE

GREE is a well-established home appliances brand. Founded in 1991, GREE was only a company that assembled residential air conditioners. Now it has grown into a diversified global technological industrial group by expanding its business to air conditioners, home appliances, high-end equipment and communication equipment under three brand names: GREE, KINGHOME and TOSOT. Believing its business philosophy of passion, innovation and realization, GREE strives to build a centenary air conditioning enterprise and create a better life for humankind. For more information visit http://global.gree.com/.

