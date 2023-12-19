Greece Conversational Commerce Market to Reach US$18.6 Billion by 2028, Forecasts New Data-Driven Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greece Conversational Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook - 75+ KPIs on Conversational Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Product Offering, and Spend By Application - Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The conversational commerce industry in Greece is expected to grow by 22.2% on annual basis to reach US$7.4 billion in 2023.

The conversational commerce industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 20.2% during 2022-2028. The conversational commerce transaction value in Greece will increase from US$7.4 billion in 2023 to reach US$18.6 billion by 2028.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of conversational commerce industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of conversational commerce market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.

Report Scope

This report provides in-depth, data-centric analysis of conversational commerce in Greece. Below is a summary of key market segments:

Greece Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Future Growth Dynamics by Key Performance Indicators

  • Transaction Value
  • Transaction Volume
  • Average Value Per Transaction

Greece Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

  • AI-Based Virtual Assistants
  • Non-Intelligent Chatbot

Greece Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Virtual Assistant Type

  • Chatbots
  • Digital Voice Assistants
  • OTT Messaging
  • RCS Messaging

Greece Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Chatbots

  • Web-Based
  • App-Based

Greece Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Key Sectors

  • Retail Shopping
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Online Food Service
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Healthcare and Wellness
  • Financial Services
  • Technology Products and Services
  • Other Sectors

Greece Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast in Key Sectors by Product Offering

  • Retail Shopping By Chatbots
  • Travel & Hospitality By Chatbots
  • Online Food Service By Chatbots
  • Media and Entertainment By Chatbots
  • Healthcare and Wellness By Chatbots
  • Financial Services By Chatbots
  • Technology Products and Services By Chatbots
  • Other Sectors By Chatbots
  • Retail Shopping By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Travel & Hospitality By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Online Food Service By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Media and Entertainment By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Healthcare and Wellness By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Financial Services By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Technology Products and Services By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Other Sectors By Digital Voice Assistants
  • Retail Shopping By OTT Messaging
  • Travel & Hospitality By OTT Messaging
  • Online Food Service By OTT Messaging
  • Media and Entertainment By OTT Messaging
  • Healthcare and Wellness By OTT Messaging
  • Financial Services By OTT Messaging
  • Technology Products and Services By OTT Messaging
  • Other Sectors By OTT Messaging
  • Retail Shopping By RCS Messaging
  • Travel & Hospitality By RCS Messaging
  • Online Food Service By RCS Messaging
  • Media and Entertainment By RCS Messaging
  • Healthcare and Wellness By RCS Messaging
  • Financial Services By RCS Messaging
  • Technology Products and Services By RCS Messaging
  • Other Sectors By RCS Messaging

Greece Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Organization Size

  • Large Enterprise
  • Medium-Sized Enterprise
  • Small Enterprise

Greece Total Spend on Conversational Commerce Market

Greece Conversational Commerce Industry Market Size and Forecast by Spend on Application

  • Software Application
  • IT Services
  • Consulting Services

Greece Conversational Commerce Spend on Key Sectors

  • Retail Shopping
  • Travel & Hospitality
  • Online Food Service
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Healthcare and Wellness
  • Financial Services
  • Technology Products and Services
  • Other Sectors

