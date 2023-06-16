Greece Data Center Market Investment Analysis Report 2023: A $1.21 Billion Market by 2028 Featuring Key DC Investors - ADigital Reality, Telecom Italia Sparkle, Microsoft, & Synapsecom Telecoms

DUBLIN, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Greece Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Greece data center market is expected to reach a value of $1.218 billion by 2028 from $735 million in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 8.78%

This report analyses the Greece data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Greece has around 15 operational colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards.

The Greece data center market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to rising demand for cloud computing, big data analytics, and IoT.

The Greece data center market benefits from over ten submarine cables that link the country to key global markets. Additionally, there are several inland internet exchange points.

Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and Greece colocation market revenue.

A detailed study of the existing Greece data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Greece

I. Facilities Covered (Existing): 15

II. Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 2

III. Coverage: 5+ Locations

IV. Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)

V. Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Greece

I. Market Revenue & Forecast (2022-2028)

II. Retail Colocation Pricing

III. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Some key investors in the Greece data center market are Digital Reality (Lamda Helix), Telecom Italia Sparkle, and Synapsecom Telecoms.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Broadcom

Cisco Sytems

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei Technologies

IBM

Juniper Networks

NEC Corporation

NetApp

Oracle

Super Micro Computer

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

AECOM

LDK Consultants

ELLAKTOR Group

Mytilineos S.A.

Support Infrastructure Providers

3M

ABB

Airedale International Air Conditioning

Carrier

Caterpillar

Cummins

Condair

Daikin Applied

Eaton

KOHLER-SDMO

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Munters

Perkins Engines

Rittal

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Socomec

Siemens

Trane ( Ingersoll Rand )

) Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

ADigital Reality (Lamda Helix)

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Microsoft

Synapsecom Telecoms

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

I. Athens

II. Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Building & Engineering Design

Fire Detection & Suppression Systems

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

