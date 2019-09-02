Greece Sotheby's International Realty Launches Art De Vivre | Exclusive, its new Signature In-house Magazine

ATHENS, Greece, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Greece Sotheby's International Realty is excited to announce the launch of its signature in-house magazine, Art de Vivre | Exclusive in Greece. The luxury lifestyle publication is aimed at readers who are interested in the sophisticated world of the arts, gastronomy, architecture and real estate, and will highlight the best of Greece to global connoisseurs. Exceptional experiences and services are beautifully presented in a publication that will take pride of place on any discerning coffee table.

Art, gastronomy and fine living

The first edition of Art de Vivre | Exclusive features a range of inspiring topics that will have great appeal to a cross-generational audience of ultra high-net worth individuals. Interviews with key Greek personalities in the world of arts and luxury brands, insightful editorials about iconic destinations and a privileged look through the keyhole of some extraordinary homes, are just a taster of the magazine's content. From a conversation with Prince Nikolaos of Greece about his recent photography exhibition to a walk through the vineyards of Paris Sigalas, Art de Vivre | Exclusive is a celebration of the finer things in life in Greece and the vision of those who represent that.

Readers will be swept away by the spectacular account of the Spetses Classic Yacht Regatta and allured by the exclusive access to the legendary island of Skorpios. The collection of extraordinary homes on show in the gallery, all of which are handled by Greece Sotheby's International Realty, will reveal aspects of luxury living in some of the most desirable locations in the Greek islands and mainland.

Speaking about the launch of the prestigious lifestyle magazine, Mr Savvas Savvaidis, President and CEO of Greece Sotheby's International Realty commented, "Art de Vivre | Exclusive is a flagship publication that is intended to introduce readers to the wealth of experiences in Greece, from exceptional homes in extraordinary locations to its vibrant art scene and inspiring personalities. Greece really is a treasure chest in the heart of the Mediterranean and we want to showcase all of its jewels to those who appreciate the finer things in life."

A global heritage

Sotheby's has been recognised since its establishment in 1744 as one of the world's most prestigious auction houses and Sotheby's International Realty inherited the iconic brand, becoming a leader in the luxury real estate market. Greece Sotheby's International Realty is a member of the global network of residential brokerage companies in 72 countries and hopes to take readers of Art de Vivre | Exclusive on a journey through a realm of luxury experiences, perspectives and products, presenting them with the riches of Greece and its world-class offerings.

About Greece Sotheby's International Realty

Greece Sotheby's International Realty is the leading luxury real estate agency specializing in the promotion and sale of luxury homes in the Greek islands, as well as in selected locations on the mainland. It is an international award-winning company, with experienced executives who share more than two decades of successful sales. Using state-of-the-art marketing tools and harnessing the power of the international brand, Greece Sotheby's International Realty offers extraordinary homes to exceptional people around the world.

Should you be interested in receiving a complimentary copy of Art De Vivre | Exclusive, please contact us via phone on +30-210-968-1070 or simply by emailing us at info@sothebysrealty.gr completing your full details/postal address and we will be more than happy to forward one to you.

SOURCE Greece Sotheby's International Realty