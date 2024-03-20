GREEICY ANNOUNCES HER WORLD TOUR IN THE US "GREEICY YELIANA"

The Colombian singer-songwriter kicked off the tour honoring her alter ego Yeliana with a

sold-out show at Bogotá's Movistar Arena, delighting more than 15,000 fans during an unforgettable night.

The tickets for the concerts in the United States will be available to the general public starting this Friday, March 22nd, at 10:00 am local time on

MIAMI , March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After receiving immense love from her fans at the Bogotá Movistar Arena, with a sold-out show days before, Colombian singer-songwriter Greeicy announces the "Greeicy Yeliana" World Tour across 7 of the most important cities in the United States during this fall presented by renowned live event promoter Loud And Live.

As always, Greeicy captivated the audience with her vocal power and imposing stagepresence. Over 15,000 fans gathered to witness this musical event where the Cali native brought to life YELIANA, her alter ego.

With her unmistakable talent, she once again showed why she is not only one of the mosttalented artists in Latin music today, but also why she is a role model for women in all their facets.

"After great success in 2023 with Amantes Tour: Kai, we are thrilled to work with Greeicy again for her second US tour, this time as the sole headliner. Not only is she a remarkable talent but an even better role model for young girls everywhere. Fans are without a doubt in for a geniously crafted spectacle," added Nelson Albareda, CEO of Loud And Live.

Created with the concept of "two shows, one concert," the "Greeicy Yeliana World Tour" will see the Latin music star performing as both Greeicy and Yeliana, sharing the hits that fans have come to appreciate from Greeicy, as well as the songs that make up her recently released album "Yeliana," which was met with glowing praise from major publications such as BILLBOARD and FORBES following its release last month.

Greeicy will introduce Yeliana to Europe this summer, making stops in Barcelona,Alicante, and Madrid, Spain, before beginning the United States leg of the "Greeicy YelianaWorld Tour" with a show at the Coca Cola Music Hall in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on October 12th. From there, she will hit some of the most iconic cities in the United States, including New York, Washington, D.C., and Miami, among others, solidifying her status as one of the most influential women in Latin music around the world.

Greeicy Yeliana World Tour U.S. Dates

October 12 – Coca Cola Music Hall – San Juan, Puerto Rico

October 24 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA

October 25 – Capital One Hall – Washington, D.C.

October 26 – Colden Auditorium – New York, NY

November 1 – James L. KnightCenter – Miami, FL

November 2 – Hard Rock Live – Orlando, FL

November 3 – Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino – Tampa, FL

ABOUT LOUD AND LIVE

Loud And Live, an entertainment, marketing, media and live events company, which fuses music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami and with a presence in the United States, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by its passion for creating engaging experiences for global audiences.

