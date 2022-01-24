Published in the Journal of Food and Nutrition Research (2020), the findings revealed that magnesium-rich bottled water significantly increased the intake of magnesium in the body and, at the same time, reduced recurrent urinary tract infections in adult patients by up to 15%.

Participants were split into two groups with the same profile. Group A drank magnesium-free water while group B consumed Dirfys. Daily intake was two to 2.5 litres for nine months. Participants underwent a series of specific tests on the first and last days of the study.

The results revealed that statistically there was a 15% reduction of urine infection in Dirfys-drinking group B. It is also worth mentioning that group B patients had significantly higher serum magnesium levels compared to those of group A.

Further research with a greater sample population and undertaken over a longer period of time will still be needed to fully measure the positive effects of magnesium-rich bottled water on recurrent UTIs.

Nevertheless, these early-stage findings suggest that understanding the potential effects of water based on its composition can help us choose wisely and reap the greatest benefit from our daily hydration.

1. http://pubs.sciepub.com/jfnr/8/6/8/index.html

About Dirfys

