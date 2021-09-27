Greek House is Announcing the Acquisition of College Clout to Assist in Expanding Their Fast Developing Empire

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greek House , a custom college apparel and Inc. 5000 company, has recently disclosed that College Clout , a custom college apparel startup, will be absorbed into its umbrella brand. The move to acquire College Clout first began in May 2021 and was finalized on September 27, 2021.

Greek House co-founders Luke McGurrin and Karthik Shanadi stated that the acquisition was strongly based on Jordan Calderon's personal talent. Calderon was the CEO and founder of College Clout. Calderon will be taking an advisory marketing role within Greek House.

"Jordan is only 22, super young, and super impressive. Even just meeting with him, I think someone at his age, having that knowledge across marketing as well as in our industry, is a very interesting find. His level of understanding was something that really stuck out to us. He's a little hustler too. He came from the same background as us and we saw a lot of ourselves in him. We wanted to take the raw talent we saw in him and supercharge him into [our] environment. It was a no-brainer and a perfect fit," McGurrin said.

College Clout was a direct competitor of Greek House. With the new acquisition, Greek House will be accumulating all the customer relationships, ambassadors, IP, and partnerships that College Clout has developed over its four year stretch.

"It's a dream come true for any entrepreneur to get to a point where their company becomes acquired. The funny thing is, I actually studied what Luke and Karthik were doing over at Greek House, and modeled the beginning stages of my company based on theirs. They've built an incredible business and company culture over the years. I'm honored to be able to finally join forces and help push Greek House to the next level," Calderon said.

College Thread LLC, parent company of Greek House, has recently been expanding, and now has new different subsidiaries for custom merchandise, such as Go Threadly . The company will continue to expand, but acquiring College Clout and working with Calderon is it's first step.

About Greek House

Greek House provides the fastest and easiest ways for student groups, colleges, and businesses to get custom designed merchandise for their organizations. The company, founded by two University of Florida Alumni, was ranked in the top 16% of the fastest growing private companies in the U.S and top 3% of the fastest growing companies to come out of University of Florida.

About College Clout

College Clout is on a mission to change the previously mundane college apparel space. The company makes custom designs for clubs and organizations on college campuses. College Clout represents 60+ schools and 300+ ambassadors across the country. In 2019, College Clout was ranked among the top 1000 fastest growing Shopify apparel companies.

