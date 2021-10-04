Greek Yogurt Market in Europe Progresses at 8% CAGR|Nutritional Benefits to Drive the Growth | Technavio

The Greek yogurt market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Nutritional benefits of Greek yogurt, the increasing usage of Greek yogurt for breakfast and snacking, and the increasing demand for gluten-free Greek yogurt will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the presence of stringent government regulations, negative environmental impact of the Greek yogurt manufacturing process, and the increasing popularity and lower prices of other categories of yogurt will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The nutritional benefits of Greek yogurt have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the presence of stringent government regulations might hamper market growth.

Greek Yogurt Market in Europe 2020-2024: Segmentation

Product

Plain And Low-fat Greek Yogurt



0% Fat Or Non-fat Greek Yogurt

Geography

France



Germany



UK



Rest Of Europe

Greek Yogurt Market in Europe 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The Greek yogurt market in Europe report covers the following areas:

This study identifies marketing initiatives adopted by the players in the market as one of the trends in the Greek yogurt market in Europe growth during the next few years.

Greek Yogurt Market in Europe 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the Greek yogurt market in Europe, including Danone SA, Dodoni SA Agricultural Dairy Industry of Epirus, Emmi Group, Fage International SA, General Mills Inc., KOLIOS SA Greek Dairy, Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Unilever Group, and Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the Greek yogurt market in Europe is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Greek Yogurt Market in Europe 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist the Greek yogurt market in Europe growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the Greek yogurt market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the Greek yogurt market in Europe

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the Greek yogurt market in Europe vendors

Greek Yogurt Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2019 Forecast period 2020-2024 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2020-2024 $ 1.33 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.50 Regional analysis France, Germany, UK, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution ROE at 31% Key consumer countries France and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Danone SA, Dodoni SA Agricultural Dairy Industry of Epirus, Emmi Group, Fage International SA, General Mills Inc., KOLIOS SA Greek Dairy, Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., Unilever Group, and Unternehmensgruppe Theo Muller Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

