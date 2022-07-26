Greek Yogurt Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel and Geography, Key Drivers and Market Forecasts-Technavio

Jul 26, 2022, 10:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Greek Yogurt Market in the packaged foods & meats industry is expected to grow by USD 3.21 billion. Technavio's latest market research report estimates that the greek yogurt market will progress at a CAGR of about 7.11%. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Danone SA, Emmi Group, Fage International SA, General Mills Inc., Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA, MEVGAL, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kroger Co., and Vivartia Holding SA are some of the major market participants.
The health benefits of Greek yogurt, increasing the use of superfruits in Greek yogurts, and growing consumption of Greek yogurt as a meal replacement/snack will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
- Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
- Type
- Flavored Greek Yogurt
- Plain Greek Yogurt
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Greek yogurt market share growth by offline retailers will be strong. Department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, convenience stores, and in-store bakeries all fall under this category. A dedicated retailing department for Greek yogurts may be found in several of the biggest retail chains, including Tesco Plc (Tesco), Walmart Inc. (Walmart), and Target Corp. (Target). Sales in this sector are being driven by the expanding retail market and the opening of additional retail locations.
To help businesses improve their market position, the greek yogurt market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include:
- Chobani Global Holdings LLC
- Danone SA
- Emmi Group
- Fage International SA
- General Mills Inc.
- Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA
- MEVGAL
- The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- The Kroger Co.
- Vivartia Holding SA
The health advantages of Greek yogurt are one of the main factors propelling market expansion. Greek yogurt is more well-liked by consumers than regular yogurt because of its many nutritional and health advantages. The main development driving the Greek yogurt market is the demand for flavor fusion in Greek yogurt. Many yogurt producers are already fusing flavors in their Greek yogurt product line to appeal to customers who want a wide range of flavors.
|
Greek Yogurt Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.11%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
$ 3.21 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
6.51
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 43%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Germany, France, UK, and Greece
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
Chobani Global Holdings LLC, Danone SA, Emmi Group, Fage International SA, General Mills Inc., Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA, MEVGAL, The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Kroger Co., and Vivartia Holding SA
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Distribution channel - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Distribution channel
- 5.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Offline - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Offline - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Online - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Online - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution channel
- Exhibit 21: Market opportunity by Distribution channel
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 22: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 23: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Flavored Greek yogurt - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 24: Flavored Greek yogurt - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 25: Flavored Greek yogurt - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Plain Greek yogurt - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Plain Greek yogurt - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Plain Greek yogurt - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 28: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 30: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 31: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 35: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 38: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 39: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 42: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 43: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 44: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Competitive scenario
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 46: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 47: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 48: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Chobani Global Holdings LLC
- Exhibit 50: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Key news
- Exhibit 53: Chobani Global Holdings LLC - Key offerings
- 11.4 Danone SA
- Exhibit 54: Danone SA - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Danone SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 56: Danone SA - Key news
- Exhibit 57: Danone SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 58: Danone SA - Segment focus
- 11.5 Emmi Group
- Exhibit 59: Emmi Group - Overview
- Exhibit 60: Emmi Group - Business segments
- Exhibit 61: Emmi Group - Key offerings
- Exhibit 62: Emmi Group - Segment focus
- 11.6 Fage International SA
- Exhibit 63: Fage International SA - Overview
- Exhibit 64: Fage International SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 65: Fage International SA - Key offerings
- 11.7 General Mills Inc.
- Exhibit 66: General Mills Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: General Mills Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 68: General Mills Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 69: General Mills Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 70: General Mills Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA
- Exhibit 71: Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA - Overview
- Exhibit 72: Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 73: Kri-Kri Milk Industry SA - Key offerings
- 11.9 MEVGAL
- Exhibit 74: MEVGAL - Overview
- Exhibit 75: MEVGAL - Product and service
- Exhibit 76: MEVGAL - Key offerings
- 11.10 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.
- Exhibit 77: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 78: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 80: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.11 The Kroger Co.
- Exhibit 81: The Kroger Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 82: The Kroger Co. - Product and service
- Exhibit 83: The Kroger Co. - Key offerings
- 11.12 Vivartia Holding SA
- Exhibit 84: Vivartia Holding SA - Overview
- Exhibit 85: Vivartia Holding SA - Product and service
- Exhibit 86: Vivartia Holding SA - Key offerings
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
