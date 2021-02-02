Greeley and Hansen Architects Appoints New Principal

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greeley and Hansen, a leading global engineering, architecture, and consulting firm in the water infrastructure sector, today named John Lenti as a Principal of Greeley and Hansen Architects, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greeley and Hansen. As Principal and Managing Director, Lenti will oversee and direct day-to-day business operations, as well as advance strategic growth plans for Greeley and Hansen's architectural services practice.

John Lenti has been promoted to Principal of Greeley and Hansen Architects.

"John is a highly experienced lead architect who has designed a wide range of water, wastewater, and solid waste facilities as well as other municipal, commercial, and mixed-use projects," said John C. Robak, Chief Executive Officer of Greeley and Hansen. "He has extensive expertise in sustainability and resource efficiency, and he has been instrumental in developing building systems that maximize infrastructure resiliency for our clients."

Lenti is a licensed architect in nine states, a LEED AP, and an Envision Sustainability Professional (ENV SP). He earned an MBA in sustainability from the University of Saint Francis, a Master of Architecture from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the University of Wisconsin - Milwaukee. Lenti is also a member of the American Institute of Architects, the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure, and the Water Environment Research Federation.

About Greeley and Hansen Architects

Greeley and Hansen Architects is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Greeley and Hansen, a leading global engineering, architecture and consulting firm serving the water sector since 1914. Greeley and Hansen Architects is a full-service architectural firm with proven expertise to meet the varied needs of municipal and industrial clients today and in the future. The firm offers a complete range of architectural services to successfully deliver projects from planning and design through construction services. http://www.greeley-hansen.com/new.htm

For more information, contact:

Miguel Carbajal

800-837-9779

[email protected]

SOURCE Greeley and Hansen

