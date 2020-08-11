Green Africa Welcomes Kiran Koteshwar as New Group Chief Financial Officer

LAGOS, Nigeria, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Africa, Nigeria's Lagos-based value airline, has announced Kiran Koteshwar as the new Group Chief Financial Officer effective from September 2020. He is a seasoned industry leader with broad experience in a complex market and joins Green Africa's dedicated leadership as the company moves closer to launch.

Kiran Koteshwar has 22 years of experience in aviation with vast knowledge in building and scaling a value airline in a challenging market. He was most recently the Chief Financial Officer at SpiceJet – India's second largest value airline with over 100 aircraft and a publicly listed company. Kiran was highly instrumental in the successful turnaround of SpiceJet and was also involved in two major funding exercises for the airline. Prior to SpiceJet, he played a key role in launching GoAir where he held several commercial and financial leadership positions.

Babawande Afolabi, Founder & Chief Executive Officer and Neil Mills, President & Chief Operating Officer of Green Africa said "We are beyond thrilled to welcome Kiran to the Founding gTeam. Green Africa is now at a critical inflection point and we are delighted that Kiran is joining forces with us as we launch Green Africa in the next few months and scale diligently over the coming years. He brings onboard an extensive leadership experience that will be invaluable to building Green Africa into a major industry success story."

Kiran Koteshwar also said "Despite the challenging backdrop that the industry is currently going through, the timing couldn't be better to launch and scale a world-class value airline in Nigeria - Africa's largest market. I'm inspired by the Green Africa story and excited by its scope. I look forward to joining hands with Babawande and Neil to lead the team to deliver on this unique journey."

Green Africa (greenafrica.com) is a value airline based in Lagos, Nigeria. The new airline will offer safe, reliable and affordable air travel to a much broader group of customers and be a significant contributor to the economic development of Nigeria and the African continent. Founded and led by Babawande Afolabi, Green Africa has received its Air Transport License from the Nigerian Government. The airline recently placed an order for 50 Airbus A220-300s and is currently going through the AOC certification process with the NCAA. Green Africa is anchored by a group of senior industry leaders led by Tom Horton, former Chairman & CEO of American Airlines, Wale Adeosun, Founder & CEO of Kuramo Capital, William Shaw, CEO of InterJet, Virasb Vahidi, former CCO of American Airlines and Gbenga Oyebode, Founder & Chairman of Aluko & Oyebode.

