Green Alpha Hurdles Over Important $500 Million AUM Milestone

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Alpha Advisors today announced that they crossed the $500 million in client assets under management toward the end of 2020.

Green Alpha Advisors is currently managing $625 million in client assets. The firm's average account size is $1.5 million, and with many clients opening multiple accounts Green Alpha's average client has approximately $5 million with the firm. In addition to investing separately managed accounts, largely through family offices, wealth advisors, and institutional consultants, Green Alpha manages the Shelton Green Alpha mutual fund (ticker NEXTX).

Achieving milestones like this is important in the highly competitive investment industry – it's even more important for firms like Green Alpha that employ unique investment philosophies and processes. As they prove that their methods work as intended, clients are increasingly drawn to Green Alpha's strong results.

"We founded Green Alpha to fill a void in the marketplace. Negatively-screened ESG portfolios were only doing part of the job needed to preserve and grow investment capital. At a previous firm we had been doing traditional negative screening to run mutual funds, while simultaneously selecting private equity investments for a well-known family office. In doing so, we realized that marrying a private equity like approach to seeking out the most innovative companies creating solutions to our greatest risks with traditional public equity securities analysis was likely to be a winning combination," said Green Alpha co-founder Jeremy Deems.

"Since we created our proprietary Next Economy™ investment philosophy and research priorities from scratch, investors needed to see proof that our portfolio theories would be prudently applied to achieve the impressive results that we believed they would achieve. Now that our oldest portfolio has a 12-year track record, and all five of our proprietary portfolios are outperforming their benchmark across all major time frames, the industry is catching on to our way of executing," reports co-founder Garvin Jabusch.

About Green Alpha Advisors, LLC

Green Alpha Advisors is led by three pioneering executives who each have 20+ years of asset management experience. Green Alpha has been redefining asset management since 2008 by investing in the Next Economy™ – an indefinitely thriving economy driven by companies developing innovative solutions to major systemic risks, like the climate crisis, resource degradation, widening inequality, and human disease burdens. Companies that innovate around efficiency gains, and sustainable economic and environmental productivity have competitive advantages, and are gaining market share, which fuels sales growth, protects margins, and sustains free cash flow.

Green Alpha is a signatory to the Women's Empower Principles and Confluence Philanthropy's racial equity Belonging Pledge. Green Alpha is also a Best for Colorado company.

Disclosures

Green Alpha Advisors, LLC is an investment advisor registered with the U.S. SEC. Registration as an investment advisor does not imply any certain level of skill or training. Green Alpha is a registered trademark of Green Alpha Advisors, LLC. Green Alpha Advisors also owns the trademarks to "Next Economy" and "Investing in the Next Economy." Please refer to www.greenalphaadvisors.com for more information and important disclosures.

