Green Ammonia Market Worth $5,415 Million by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Green Ammonia Market by Technology (Alkaline Water Electrolysis (AWE), Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM), and Solid Oxide Electrolysis (SOE)), End User (Transportation, Power Generation, and Industrial Feedstock), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Green Ammonia Market size is projected to grow from USD 17 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 5,415 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 90.2% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2030.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=118396942

Solid oxide electrolysis segment is expected to grow at highest CAGR from 2021 to 2030

By technology, solid oxide electrolysis segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. This new technology uses a solid oxide electrolysis cell to make synthesis gas (hydrogen and nitrogen), which feeds Haldor Topsoe's existing Haber-Bosch plant to produce green ammonia by utilizing renewable electricity, such as wind, solar, and water.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Green Ammonia Market"

215 – Tables

35 – Figures

201 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/green-ammonia-market-118396942.html

Power generation is expected to grow at highest CAGR from 2021 to 2030

By end user, power generation segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period. The expanding hydrogen-based economy is yet another opportunity for the Green Ammonia Market. This is mainly due to the fact that hydrogen is considered a low-carbon fuel for generating power.

European countries to exhibit relatively higher growth during 2021 to 2030

The European countries to exhibit relatively higher growth during the forecast period. The surging adoption of electric vehicles is also expected to boost the fuel cells market in this region, which, in turn, would boost the market for green ammonia.

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=118396942

Siemens (Germany), NEL Hydrogen (Norway), ThyssenKrupp (Germany), ITM Power (UK), and McPhy Energy (France), amongst others, are the key players operating in the Green Ammonia Market. Merger & acquisitions, investments & expansions, partnerships & collaborations, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the Green Ammonia Market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Energy and Power Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Hydrogen Generation Market by Application (Petroleum Refinery, Ammonia & Methanol production, Transportation, Power Generation), Generation & Delivery Mode (Captive, Merchant), Source (Blue, Green & Grey Hydrogen), Technology, and Region-Forecast to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/hydrogen-generation-market-494.html

Power-to-gas Market by technology (Electrolysis and Methanation), Capacity (Less than 100 kW, 100–999kW, 1000 kW and Above), End-User (Commercial, Utilities, and Industrial), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/power-to-gas-market-200568452.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: [email protected]

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/green-ammonia-market.asp

Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/green-ammonia.asp

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets