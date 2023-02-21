Green and bio solvents market size to increase by USD 6,285.08 million from 2022 to 2027: North America to account for 39% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green and Bio Solvents Market by Application, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027 report has been published by Technavio. Market size is forecast to grow by USD 6,285.08 million between 2022 and 2027 at a CAGR of 9.65%. The report includes historic market data from 2017 to 2021. In 2017, the market was valued at USD 7,524.17 million. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of growth opportunities at regional levels, new product launches, the latest trends, and the post-pandemic recovery of the global market. Download A PDF Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Green and Bio Solvents Market 2023-2027

Regional analysis

By region, the green and bio solvents market is segmented into North America, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America will account for 39% of market growth during the forecast period. Vendors are making significant investments in the green solvent industry due to rise in the demand for eco-friendly paints and coating, adhesives, and sealants. Technological advancements in the green solvent industry will boost product sales of green chemicals in North America. The use of green and bio solvents in industries such as automotive, chemicals, and construction is increasing significantly, contributing to the demand for green and bio solvents in North America during the forecast period. Buy the report

Company profiles

The green and bio solvents market report includes information on the key products and recent developments of leading vendors, including:

Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers green and bio solvents used in household cleaners, personal products and fragrances.

Market dynamics

The market is driven by factors such as acceptance among numerous end-user industries, favorable government regulations, and the increasing demand for environment-friendly products from emerging economies. However, the lack of commercialization is hindering market growth.

Competitive analysis

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share among others. Request a Sample

Market segmentation

Based on application, the market is segmented into paints and coatings, printing inks, cleaning products, adhesives and sealants, and others. The paints and coatings segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022.

Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa .

What are the key data covered in this green and bio solvents market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the green and bio solvents market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the green and bio solvents market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the industry across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of green and bio solvents market vendors

Green And Bio Solvents Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 182 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.65% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,285.08 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.96 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 39% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Braskem SA, Cargill Inc., Circa Group AS, Comindex SA, Corbion NV, CREMER OLEO GmbH and Co. KG, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc., GFBiochemicals Ltd., Huntsman Corp., India Glycols Ltd., Liberty Chemicals Srl, Roquette Freres SA, Solvay SA, Stepan Co., Vertec Biosolvents Inc., Yancheng Hongtai Bioengineering Co. Ltd., and Yancheng Huade Biological Engineering Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Application



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global green and bio solvents market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global green and bio solvents market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Application Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Application

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Application - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Application

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Application



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Application

6.3 Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Paints and coatings - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Paints and coatings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Paints and coatings - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Printing inks - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Printing inks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Printing inks - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Cleaning products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Cleaning products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Cleaning products - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Cleaning products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Cleaning products - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Adhesives and sealants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Adhesives and sealants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Adhesives and sealants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Application

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Application ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 55: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 57: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Lactate esters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Lactate esters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Lactate esters - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Lactate esters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Lactate esters - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Methyl soyate solvents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 63: Chart on Methyl soyate solvents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Data Table on Methyl soyate solvents - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Chart on Methyl soyate solvents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Methyl soyate solvents - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Alcohols - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 67: Chart on Alcohols - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Alcohols - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 69: Chart on Alcohols - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Alcohols - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 D-limonene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on D-limonene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on D-limonene - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on D-limonene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on D-limonene - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 75: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 77: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 79: Market opportunity by Product ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 80: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 81: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 83: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 85: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 107: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 109: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 111: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 113: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 115: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 117: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 118: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 119: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 120: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 121: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 122: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 123: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 124: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 125: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 126: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 127: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 128: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 129: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 130: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 131: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 132: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 133: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 134: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.4 BASF SE

Exhibit 136: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 137: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 138: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 139: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.5 Braskem SA

Exhibit 141: Braskem SA - Overview



Exhibit 142: Braskem SA - Business segments



Exhibit 143: Braskem SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 144: Braskem SA - Segment focus

12.6 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 145: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 146: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 147: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 148: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.7 Circa Group AS

Exhibit 149: Circa Group AS - Overview



Exhibit 150: Circa Group AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Circa Group AS - Key offerings

12.8 Comindex SA

Exhibit 152: Comindex SA - Overview



Exhibit 153: Comindex SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Comindex SA - Key offerings

12.9 CREMER OLEO GmbH and Co. KG

Exhibit 155: CREMER OLEO GmbH and Co. KG - Overview



Exhibit 156: CREMER OLEO GmbH and Co. KG - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: CREMER OLEO GmbH and Co. KG - Key offerings

12.10 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Exhibit 158: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 159: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 160: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 161: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: DuPont de Nemours Inc. - Segment focus

12.11 Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 163: Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 164: Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 165: Elevance Renewable Sciences Inc. - Key offerings

12.12 GFBiochemicals Ltd.

Exhibit 166: GFBiochemicals Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 167: GFBiochemicals Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: GFBiochemicals Ltd. - Key offerings

12.13 Huntsman Corp.

Exhibit 169: Huntsman Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 170: Huntsman Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 171: Huntsman Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 172: Huntsman Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 173: Huntsman Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 India Glycols Ltd.

Exhibit 174: India Glycols Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 175: India Glycols Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 176: India Glycols Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 177: India Glycols Ltd. - Segment focus

12.15 Solvay SA

Exhibit 178: Solvay SA - Overview



Exhibit 179: Solvay SA - Business segments



Exhibit 180: Solvay SA - Key news



Exhibit 181: Solvay SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Solvay SA - Segment focus

12.16 Stepan Co.

Exhibit 183: Stepan Co. - Overview



Exhibit 184: Stepan Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 185: Stepan Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 186: Stepan Co. - Segment focus

12.17 Vertec Biosolvents Inc.

Exhibit 187: Vertec Biosolvents Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 188: Vertec Biosolvents Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 189: Vertec Biosolvents Inc. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 190: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 191: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 192: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 193: Research methodology



Exhibit 194: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 195: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 196: List of abbreviations

