Green and Blue Hydrogen Global Market: Analysis of Current Hydrogen Production (Grey, Brown, Etc.) and Demand Forecasts to 2033

This report is an essential resource for anyone involved in the hydrogen, energy and sustainability industries. Hydrogen technology and production is a key part of decarbonization strategies and a means to achieve direct electrification. The report provides extensive proprietary data on green and blue hydrogen production and capacity, trade, demand, applications, market share, and pricing.

The report covers all elements of this fast-growing market. New green hydrogen (electrolyzers) and blue hydrogen technologies drive future market development and low-carbon innovation.

Other essential elements include:

storing and transporting hydrogen

fuel cells.

hydrogen vehicles including taxis, planes, and cars.

Report contents include:

Analysis of current hydrogen production (grey, brown, etc.) and demand forecasts to 2033.

Market value chain and industry map.

Market drivers, trends, and challenges.

Hydrogen production processes and costs.

Recent industry developments and investments and start-up funding.

Market analysis of hydrogen technology and production including blue hydrogen (from decarbonised natural gas), green hydrogen (from renewable power and electrolysis), carbon capture, hydrogen storage & transport, hydrogen fuel cells, and hydrogen vehicles.

Profiles of 212 companies including large corporations and start-ups. Companies profiled include Advanced Ionics, C-Zero, Dynelectro, Ekona Power, Electric Hydrogen, Enapter, EvoIOH, FuelCell Energy, Heliogen, HiiROC, Hystar, Innova Hydrogen, Ionomr Innovations, ITM Power, Jolt Electrodes, Monolith Materials, Ohmium, PowerCell Sweden, Sunfire, Syzgy Plasmonics, Thiozen and Verdagy.

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 INTRODUCTION

2.1 Hydrogen classification

2.2 Global energy demand and Consumption

2.3 The hydrogen economy and Production

2.4 Hydrogen value chain

2.5 National hydrogen initiatives

2.6 Market challenges

3 MARKET ANALYSIS

3.1 Industry developments 020-2023

3.2 Start-up and investment funding

3.3 National hydrogen initiatives

3.4 Market map

3.5 Global hydrogen production

3.5.1 Current Annual H2 Production

3.5.2 Hydrogen production processes

3.5.3 Production costs

3.5.4 Global hydrogen demand forecasts

3.6 Green hydrogen

3.6.1 Role in energy transition

3.6.2 Electrolyzer technologies

3.6.2.1 Alkaline water electrolysis (AWE)

3.6.2.2 Anion exchange membrane (AEM) water electrolysis

3.6.2.3 PEM water electrolysis

3.6.2.4 Solid oxide water electrolysis

3.6.3 Market players

3.7 Blue hydrogen (low-carbon hydrogen)

3.7.1 Advantages over green hydrogen

3.7.2 Production technologies

3.7.2.1 Steam-methane reforming (SMR)

3.7.2.2 Autothermal reforming (ATR)

3.7.2.3 Partial oxidation (POX)

3.7.2.4 Sorption Enhanced Steam Methane Reforming (SE-SMR)

3.7.2.5 Methane pyrolysis (Turquoise hydrogen)

3.7.2.6 Coal gasification

3.7.2.7 Advanced autothermal gasification (AATG)

3.7.2.8 Biomass processes

3.7.2.9 Microwave technologies

3.7.2.10 Dry reforming

3.7.2.11 Plasma Reforming

3.7.2.12 Solar SMR

3.7.2.13 Tri-Reforming of Methane

3.7.2.14 Membrane-assisted reforming

3.7.2.15 Catalytic partial oxidation (CPOX)

3.7.2.16 Chemical looping combustion (CLC)

3.7.3 Projects

3.7.4 Carbon capture

3.7.4.1 Pre-Combustion vs. Post-Combustion carbon capture

3.7.4.2 What is CCUS?

3.7.4.3 Carbon Utilization

3.7.4.4 Carbon storage

3.7.4.5 Transporting CO2

3.7.4.6 Costs

3.7.4.7 Market map

3.7.4.8 Point-source carbon capture for blue hydrogen

3.7.4.9 Carbon utilization

3.7.5 Blue hydrogen process materials

3.7.5.1 Catalysts

3.7.5.2 Membranes

3.7.5.3 Vessel materials

3.7.6 Market players

3.8 Hydrogen Storage and Transport

3.8.1 Market overview

3.8.2 Market players

3.9 Hydrogen Fuel Cells

3.9.1 Market overview

3.9.2 Market players

3.10 Hydrogen Vehicles

3.10.1 Market overview

3.10.2 Market players

4 COMPANY PROFILES

4.1 Advanced Ionics

4.2 Advent Technologies

4.3 AFC Energy

4.4 Agfa-Gevaert

4.5 Air Liquide

4.6 Air Products

4.7 Alchemr

4.8 AlGalCo

4.9 Altergy Systems

4.10 Amogy Inc.

4.11 Aepnus

4.12 Atawey

4.13 Aurora Hydrogen

4.14 AquaHydrex

4.15 Avium, LLC

4.16 Ballard Power Systems

4.17 BASF

4.18 BayoTech

4.19 Blastr Green Steel

4.20 Bloom Energy

4.21 Boson Energy

4.22 BP

4.23 Bramble Energy

4.24 Bspkl

4.25 CAPTICO?

4.26 Cavendish Renewable Technology

4.27 Celcibus

4.28 Cemvita Factory

4.29 Ceres Power

4.30 Cgon

4.31 Chiyoda Corporation

4.32 Climate Horizon

4.33 CO? Capsol

4.34 Convion

4.35 Croft

4.36 Cummins

4.37 Cutting-Edge Nanomaterials UG

4.38 C-Zero

4.39 DENS

4.40 Destinus

4.41 Dioxide Materials

4.42 Dynelectro

4.43 Ecolectro

4.44 EH Group

4.45 Enocell

4.46 Erredue

4.47 8Rivers

4.48 Ekona Power

4.49 Elcogen

4.50 Electriq Global

4.51 Electric Hydrogen

4.52 Elogen

4.53 Elcogen

4.54 Endua

4.55 Enapter

4.56 Eni

4.57 Epro Advance Technology Limited

4.58 Equatic

4.59 Ergosup

4.60 Everfuel

4.61 EvolOH

4.62 Evolve Hydrogen

4.63 Fabrum

4.64 FirstElement Fuel

4.65 Flexens

4.66 FuelCell Energy

4.67 FuMA-Tech

4.68 Fusion Fuel

4.69 GenCell Energy

4.70 Genomines

4.71 Graforce

4.72 GenHydro

4.73 GeoPura

4.74 Green Hydrogen Systems

4.75 GRZ Technologies

4.76 Hazer Group

4.77 Heliogen

4.78 Hexagon Purus

4.79 HevenDrones

4.80 HiiROC

4.81 H2B2 Electrolysis Technologies Inc

4.82 H2Electro

4.83 H2Greem

4.84 H2Pro

4.85 H2U Technologies

4.86 H2Vector Energy Technologies, S.L.

4.87 H2X Global

4.88 Honeywell UOP

4.89 Horisont Energi

4.90 Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies

4.91 H Quest Vanguard

4.92 H-Tec Systems

4.93 Hygenco

4.94 Hymeth

4.95 Hynamics

4.96 Hycamite

4.97 Hydra Energy

4.98 HydRe

4.99 Hydrogen in Motion

4.100 Hydrogenious Technologies

4.101 Hydrogenera

4.102 Hydro X

4.103 Hynertech

4.104 Hyundai

4.105 HySiLabs

4.106 Hysata

4.107 Hystar

4.108 Hyzon Motors

4.109 Immaterial

4.110 Inergio

4.111 Inpex

4.112 Innova Hydrogen

4.113 Ionomr Innovations

4.114 ITM Power

4.115 John Cockerill

4.116 Johnson Matthey

4.117 Jolt Electrodes

4.118 Keyou

4.119 Koloma Inc.

4.120 Lavo

4.121 Levidian

4.122 Linde

4.123 Lingniu Hydrogen Energy Technology

4.124 Loop Energy

4.125 Lhyfe

4.126 McPhy

4.127 Mebius

4.128 Modern Hydrogen

4.129 Mote

4.130 Monolith Materials

4.131 Naco Technologies

4.132 NEL Hydrogen

4.133 NEOM Green Hydrogen Project

4.134 Newtrace

4.135 Next Hydrogen Solutions

4.136 Nikola Motor Company

4.137 Norled

4.138 NPROXX

4.139 Nuberg PERIC

4.140 Nu:iconic

4.141 NuMat Technologies

4.142 OCOchem

4.143 Ohmium International

4.144 s1 Energy

4.145 OneAtom 12

4.146 Orion Polymer

4.147 Ossus Biorenewables

4.148 OXCCU

4.149 OxEon Energy

4.150 Pani Clean Inc

4.151 Pajarito Powder

4.152 Permascand AB

4.153 Pherousa Green Shipping

4.154 pH Matter

4.155 Plagazi

4.156 Plantery Technologies

4.157 Plasma Kinetics

4.158 Plenesys

4.159 Plug Power, Inc.

4.160 PowerUP Energy Technologies

4.161 Proton Technologies

4.162 Power to Hydrogen

4.163 PowerCell Sweden

4.164 Proton onsite

4.165 P2X Solutions

4.166 QD-SOL

4.167 Quantron AG

4.168 Raven SR

4.169 ReCarbon

4.170 Riversimple

4.171 Rouge H2

4.172 Ryze Hydrogen

4.173 SeeO2 Energy

4.174 SEID AS

4.175 Shell

4.176 sHYp

4.177 Siemens

4.178 SoHHytec

4.179 Solenco Powerbox NV

4.180 Sparc Technologies

4.181 Standing Wave Reformers

4.182 StoreH

4.183 SungreenH2

4.184 SunHydrogen

4.185 Supercritical Solutions

4.186 Svante

4.187 Sylfen

4.188 SinoSynergy

4.189 Sypox

4.190 Syzygy Plasmonics

4.191 TECO 030

4.192 Tevva

4.193 Thiozen

4.194 Thor Hydrogen

4.195 Thyssenkrupp Nucera

4.196 TIANJIN Mainland

4.197 TFP Hydrogen

4.198 Topsoe

4.199 Total Energies

4.200 Toyota

4.201 Transform Materials

4.202 Tree Energy Solutions

4.203 Universal Hydrogen

4.204 Verdagy

4.205 Versogen

4.206 Xcel

4.207 Xebec

4.208 ZEG Power

4.209 Zero Emission Industries

4.210 ZeroAvia

4.211 Zhero

4.212 ZoneFlow Reactor Technologies

5 REFERENCES

