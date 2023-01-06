Green Badger Expands to Meet Increased Demand as Environmental and Sustainability Requirements Grow

SAVANNAH, Ga., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Badger , the leading SaaS developer for managing sustainable construction, announced today new services with increased user functionality, released a robust mobile application, and unveiled new branding, all as a result of rapidly growing demand in the built industry for automating LEED certifications and ESG reporting.

Green Badger's New Mobile App is Now Available in iOS App and Google Play stores.

Numerous studies provide market data illustrating the growth in opportunity. A Mckinsey study shows that 90 percent of S&P500 companies are already reporting some level of ESG and nearly 9 of 10 senior executives surveyed in a 2022 Deloitte survey report expect "their organization will enhance its ESG control environment." Additionally, profitability in green construction has increased, according to Statista , and it is anticipated to be among the fastest-growing industries worldwide.

"The pace of change is accelerating and more companies are seeking simple solutions to reduce the workload of their growing sustainability efforts," said Tommy Linstroth, Green Badger Founder and CEO. "As a result, our total user count doubled in 2022 and we're continuing to evolve and expand Green Badger's platform to meet this new demand."

Beginning today, Green Badger customers can download a new mobile application with all the essential tools Green Badger's cloud-based desktop version offers. "Our new mobile app further simplifies sustainability in construction, saving companies even more time and money through automation, giving customers the freedom to work from anywhere including the build site from their smartphone," Linstroth said.

Available for download on Apple's App Store for iPhones and Google Play for Android phones, "Green Badger LEED Automation" provides full access to the entire Green Badger product database to instantly document and validate thousands of green, sustainable products from a phone or tablet. Customers also can save time by creating erosion or indoor air quality inspections while walking the job site, instead of waiting to return to the office and transcribing report data. The app allows users to seamlessly manage one project or dozens of building projects.

The desktop platform also has a new user interface with features and functions that deliver easier and quicker access to the most important information, like instant status updates for LEED project goals. Redesigned dials and dashboards will save users more time with more data and better views of performance toward goals.

Jennifer Taranto, LEED AP and Vice President of Sustainability at STO Building Group, a global leader in the construction industry, is using the new platform to track ESG metrics across its many companies. "The STO Building Group's family of 13 companies serves clients in diverse sectors across four countries. Green Badger is our trusted solution to automate and simplify our sustainability data while also making it accessible to our project teams. It saves us countless hours of tracking and reporting so we can meet our client's ESG targets as well as our own," says Taranto.

"Our goal of integrating sustainability into every construction project won't happen if tracking and reporting remain difficult, time-consuming, and ineffective. So, we continue to innovate," said Linstroth. "By bringing in additional staff and continually refining the platform, Green Badger will continue to lower barriers to sustainability across the world."

New company branding is being rolled out as well, reflecting the increasingly streamlined and user-friendly Green Badger platform. The new, single-color bright green logomark with a redesigned badger is simpler and has a friendlier appeal. The badger is facing forward to the right, signifying the company's outlook on a bright future where sustainability is accessible, attainable, and effortless for the entire construction industry.

"Green Badger is more than just a software solution - we constantly provide new educational resources for LEED and ESG including webinars, ebooks, templates, and blog posts - and our new branding can grow with us," said Linstroth. "Green Badger's commitment to providing friendly, insightful, sometimes even humorous solutions to our partners, customers, and the industry is now better reflected in our logomark and website."

Green Badger is accelerating environmentally responsible construction worldwide by equipping the built industry with affordable technology and the knowledge to automate and easily report LEED compliance and ESG metrics. Pairing the most comprehensive user-friendly software with powerful data analytics and industry-leading customer support, Green Badger saves project teams hundreds of hours per project and helps ensure sustainability goals are met. For more information, visit www.getgreenbadger.com or call (912) 401-2888.

