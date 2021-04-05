Green Bay-Based Gerbers Law to Combine Practice with DeWitt LLP

GREEN BAY, Wis. and MADISON, Wis. and MILWAUKEE and MINNEAPOLIS, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today DeWitt LLP law firm announced Gerbers Law, S.C., combined its practice with DeWitt LLP and began operations as DeWitt LLP in Green Bay, Wisconsin, effective April 1, 2021.

Gerbers Law was established in 1993 by Attorney Terry J. Gerbers. Its attorneys practice primarily in the areas of commercial and business law, real estate, civil litigation, banking, probate, estate and business succession planning. It will continue its tradition of excellent legal services as it transitions to DeWitt.

According to Timothy L. Stewart, President and Managing Partner of DeWitt, "The expansion of DeWitt into the Northeastern Wisconsin area broadens our geographic footprint and is a tremendous opportunity for both of our firms to offer even more to our clients. We're excited to combine with a firm that is closely aligned with our core values and one which shares a similar business structure, strong financial health, close attorney relationships and a compatible approach to delivering top-notch legal services."

Terry J. Gerbers, President of Gerbers Law adds, "We recognized the opportunity to expand the legal services we provide to our clients by combining with DeWitt. Both firms share similar philosophies and a strong emphasis on client service."

Throughout the years the two firms have attracted highly skilled, committed attorneys and professionals, and have invested in their training, development, and growth. As a result of those efforts, the firms have been able to deliver exceptional legal services to their clients. The combination of firms will enhance DeWitt's ability to continue to attract top legal talent in its respective regions so it may continue to offer outstanding legal services to its clients.

About DeWitt

DeWitt LLP was founded in 1903 and is one of the 10 largest law firms based in Wisconsin, with an additional presence in Minnesota. It has more than 120 attorneys practicing in Green Bay, Madison and Metropolitan Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Minneapolis, Minnesota, and has the experience to service clients of all scopes and sizes. The firm is known for its work in a variety of legal areas including intellectual property, patents, trademarks and copyright law, construction litigation, corporate law, employment, environmental, employee benefits, estate planning, family business, family law, government relations, health care, litigation, real estate, and tax law. More information is available at dewittllp.com.

SOURCE DeWitt LLP

Related Links

https://dewittllp.com

