GREEN BAY INTEGRATIVE HEALTH LAUNCHES CUTTING-EDGE PROCEDURES FOR TIGHTENING/TONING MUSCLES WITHOUT PAIN OR DOWNTIME

Opportunity to Demo the New Procedures at Green Bay Integrative Health on June 26

GREEN BAY, Wis., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Bay Integrative Health one of the area's premier providers of health and wellness services, is the first in the area to offer two leading-edge procedures using muscle contractions to build and strengthen muscles. The new devices-- one which reduces fat cells and another that treats incontinence -- will be demonstrated during the Center's Summer Serenity Fest on Wed., June 26.

Emsculpt NEO, a needle and laser free technology using electromagnetic energy and radiofrequency, helps eliminate excess fat cells in the abdomen, buttocks, arms, and thighs. The device tones and tightens by forcing muscles to experience tens of thousands of muscle contractions -- equivalent to 20,000 sit-ups – in just 30 minutes. Four treatments of Emsculpt NEO are comparable to 12-16 weeks of a high intensity, interval training (HIIT) program.

Since 25-45 percent of women experience urinary incontinence, another new technology, EMSELLA, is a windfall for women struggling with pelvic floor weakness. Fully clothed patients sit in the EMSELLA chair, which uses electromagnetic energy to strengthen the pelvic floor over a 30-minute session, equivalent to doing 11,000 Kegel exercises. With no down-time needed, patients immediately go back to work or home after each session. EMSELLA helps patients enjoy daily activities without losing bladder control. Steven Bitterof, M.D., Ph.D., functional medicine specialist and founder of Green Bay Integrative Health, recommends six treatments of Emsella over three weeks.

"Emsella and Emsculpt NEO are groundbreaking because they are non-invasive, so there is no pain, bruising or downtime necessary," he says. "They are gamechangers for patients who want to reduce fat and for those who struggle with incontinence."

To learn more about these leading-edge, non-invasive technologies, you are invited to a complimentary party, Summer Serenity Fest, 12 - 9 p.m., Wed., June 26, at Green Bay Integrative Health, 926 Willard Dr., No. 236. Attendees can demo new procedures and enjoy refreshments, door prizes, happy hour and energy shot bar. To RSVP: www.greenbayintegrativehealth.com; or call 920-489-8349.

Green Bay Integrative Health, led by Dr. Steven Bittorf, offers a holistic and comprehensive approach to wellness with personalized services including bio-identical hormone pellet therapy, allergy testing, vitamin Infusion IV Therapy, weight loss assistance and others.

SOURCE Green Bay Integrative Health