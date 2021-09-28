Green Bay Packers Running Back Aaron Jones Joins FTX Ambassador Team through Long-Term Partnership

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- West Realm Shires Services Inc. and FTX Trading Ltd, the companies behind FTX US and FTX.COM ("collectively referred to as FTX"), today announced a long-term partnership with Green Bay Packers Running Back Aaron Jones. In addition to being a FTX ambassador, Jones purchased an equity stake in FTX. As part of the deal, Mr. Jones' compensation will be paid in cryptocurrency.

Aaron played college football at the University of Texas, El Paso before being drafted by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He had back-to-back 1000+ rushing yard seasons in 2019 and 2020 and was selected to his first Pro Bowl in 2021. In the September 20, 2021 Monday Night Football (MNF) game against the Detroit Lions, Jones scored a record 4 touchdowns in route to a Green Bay Packer victory, tying a MNF record and making him the first player to accomplish this feat in over 20 years. This was the second time Aaron scored 4 touchdowns in an NFL game, first achieving this feat in a 2019 victory.

"I plan to invest a portion of my future marketing earnings in cryptocurrency and other blockchain related assets through the FTX US exchange. Additionally, my brother and I are excited to become shareholders in FTX through Showtyme Ventures, LLC – my family's investing vehicle dedicated to investing in legendary entrepreneurs who are unapologetically changing the world, putting as equal an emphasis on making an impact as they do shareholder returns. My brother and I are excited to have FTX represent our first venture investment," said Aaron Jones.

After losing his father in the Spring of 2021, "The rest of my career will be dedicated to my father," Mr. Jones said. "My Dad is everything to me, never missed a game. I know he'd want me to continue to push forward, work hard and continue to reach the goals we set together. Today's announcement would make him proud."

In addition, Jones' charity, A&A All the Way ( www.aalltheway.org ), will integrate the FTX Pay platform into the site, allowing for donations to be made in cryptocurrencies. The foundation, started in 2020 with his twin brother Alvin Jr., is dedicated to making an impact in the lives of our nation's youth through charitable giving and action.

Brett Harrison, President of FTX US commented on the news, "When we first met with Aaron, it was clear that he shared the same values FTX has been founded on - to leave a lasting positive impact on the world. FTX is thrilled to have Aaron join our team to assist us in bringing the world of crypto further into mainstream acceptance and adoption."

SOURCE FTX.US