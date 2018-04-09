Green Bay Packers Set To Begin '100 Seasons' Celebration

Over the course of 100 years and 1,392 league games, the franchise has given fans plenty to celebrate, with 13 world championships, 25 Pro Football Hall of Famers and a beloved home, Lambeau Field. As the team embarks on its centennial season in 2018, the Packers are inviting fans to join the team in recognizing this historic milestone with "100 Seasons."

A century in the making, 100 Seasons is the epic, 16-month celebration of the Packers' rich history, which will be capped by the franchise's 100th birthday on Aug. 11, 2019. A wide variety of events and activities will kick off over the next several months, with fans and community members invited to join in the numerous festivities.

Beginning in June, Lambeau Field Live presented by Associated Bank will take the Packers on the road. This traveling interactive exhibit will include everything fans love about Lambeau Field at five locations around the state: Summerfest, the Northern Wisconsin State Fair, EAA AirVenture, the Wisconsin State Fair and Taste of Madison.

Fans visiting Lambeau Field Live can enjoy Play 60 activities, alumni meet-and-greets, a satellite Packers Pro Shop and Packers Hall of Fame, a Lambeau Leap wall and a one-of-a-kind virtual-reality display presented by Patrick Cudahy. Lambeau Field Live visitors also have the chance to win great prizes, including tickets and autographed merchandise, by registering for Packers Pass at packers.com/passregister or through the Packers App.

Later in the summer, timed to coincide with the beginning of training camp, fans are invited to Lambeau Field for the Packers Experience, presented by American Family Insurance, Old El Paso and Mills Fleet Farm. A four-day, free festival for fans of all ages, the Packers Experience will feature fan activities including live music, a replica team locker room, USA Football kids' clinics, Packers alumni question-and-answer sessions, photo stations and prizes through Packers Pass.

The Packers Experience will begin Thursday, July 26. Fans can join all the free festivities on:

Thursday, July 26 : 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

: Friday, July 27 : 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: Saturday, July 28 : 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

: Sunday, July 29 : 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Packers Experience will also feature a theater playing a 12-minute excerpt from Legacy: 100 Seasons of the Green Bay Packers, presented by American Family Insurance.

Legacy is a 10-part documentary series, featuring one- or two-hour films with each one dedicated to a decade of Packers history. The films will include never-before-seen footage and brand-new interviews with current and former players, telling the story of the Packers from the very beginning.

Additional portions of the documentary will be available on Packers.com and featured on gamedays this fall. Legacy will be completed in full in August of 2019, with the entire series available to view later in the fall of 2019.

To kick off the season this September, fans are invited to Celebration Weekend presented by Culver's and BluJay Solutions, in conjunction with the Packers' first home game. Celebration Weekend will mark 100 Seasons with a free concert, visiting alumni from several eras and the annual Green & Gold Gala. The weekend will culminate with the season's home opener.

The 100 Seasons book will be published in 2019 and serve as a definitive history of the Packers. It will tell the story of the franchise from its birth in 1919 through the 2018 season and will include historic, engaging photographs.

100 Seasons will conclude with the Packers' 100th birthday on Aug. 11, 2019.

Fans and community members can also experience 100 Seasons through a special website launching in June that will celebrate moments from the last century and through a special hashtag, #Packers100. Throughout the next 16 months, 100 Seasons flags, banners, billboards and dedicated gameday elements also will recognize the milestone. Additionally, fans will also have the chance to win special giveaways and purchase dedicated 100 Seasons merchandise from the Packers Pro Shop.

100 Seasons is now officially underway, with more information available on Packers.com/100 about each special event as the dates approach.

