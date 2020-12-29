Green Bee Botanicals takes Best Serum trophy at live Think Dirty 'clean beauty' awards show

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Bee Botanicals , a cannabis skincare and wellness company founded in San Francisco by two childhood friends, beat out strong competition at yesterday's live 3rd Annual Dirty Thinkers' Choice Awards by winning 'Best Serum' for its cannabis-infused Perfecting Face Serum .

As consumers turn to 'clean' skincare, brands like Green Bee Botanicals are gaining share in the $148B skincare market Tweet this Green Bee Botanicals' Perfecting Serum won 'Best Serum' in the 2020 Dirty Thinkers’ Choice Awards, selected by Think Dirty's 4.5 million mobile app users and 143k Instagram followers, winning 69% of the international vote.

The virtual awards ceremony took place December 28 and was hosted by the leading clean beauty mobile app, Think Dirty , which has over 4.5 million users worldwide and has rated 1.4 million products so far based on their toxicity level. With consumers increasingly turning to clean skincare—non-toxic ingredients; honest, accurate labels—brands like Green Bee Botanicals that test and prove their products are clean are gaining share in the US$148 billion global skincare market.

Think Dirty founder Lily Tse says of Green Bee's win: "'Best Serum' has always been our most competitive category and this year was no different. Green Bee Botanicals took home the top prize and it is clear why. Their Perfecting Serum really has it all! From vitamin C to CBD, this serum will leave you with swoon-worthy skin you will be dying to show off."

Green Bee Botanicals and other winners in this year's competition were selected by Think Dirty 's 4.5 million app users ("Dirty Thinkers") and 143,000 Instagram followers. Green Bee's Perfecting Serum received 69% of the international vote for Best Serum in the "Best in Skincare" category.

Green Bee Botanicals founder and CEO, Bridget May, adds: "We are beyond proud to be included in the Think Dirty clean collection. It's gratifying to see more organizations helping consumers find safe and effective skincare products. There are still so many people who have no clue how 'dirty' their personal care products are, and it's still a shock that the US lets cosmetics companies get away with using known carcinogens and other harmful ingredients. We test every small batch we produce and share the results publicly on our website so our customers know that what they're putting on their skin is healthy and healing, not harmful."

Because they're made with full-spectrum cannabis, which includes many beneficial terpenes, flavonoids and cannabinoids (not just CBD), Green Bee Botanicals' products are currently sold only in legal cannabis dispensaries and delivery services in California. A new hemp-based skincare line featuring CBD and CBG will be available from Green Bee's website in early 2021 at https://greenbeebotanicals.com/ .

About

Led by childhood friends and catering to conscious consumers, San Francisco-based Green Bee Botanicals makes organic, vegan and cruelty-free skincare products that work. Every small batch is tested by an independent lab to prove it's clean — free of toxins and carcinogens commonly found in mainstream cosmetics. All products are formulated by Green Bee's founder, chemist and botanist Bridget May, with effective plant actives, including full-spectrum cannabis and CBD. Follow Green Bee on Instagram at @greenbeebotanicals . Find a retailer at https://greenbeebotanicals.com/pages/find-us .

SOURCE Green Bee Botanicals

Related Links

https://greenbeebotanicals.com

