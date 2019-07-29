Green Beetz Celebrates its 5th Annual Green Beetz Day

NEW YORK, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Saturday, Green Beetz celebrated the 5th Annual Green Beetz Day. Green Beetz Day is a unique family-friendly afternoon which included food and cooking demonstrations, along with eco-friendly arts and crafting activities. The event supported the reach and impact of Green Beetz' mission to empower elementary and middle school students to navigate the modern food system, and make healthy and sustainable food choices. Highlights from this year's booths included: Eat the Rainbow Pasta, Sew your own Slippers, Worms and Composting, and Honey and Goat Cheese Tastings. All activities were designed to be hands-on, engaging, and aligned with Green Beetz' mission to educate on health and sustainability.

An intimate crowd of 250 people attended Green Beetz Day, particularly Hamptons' families, celebrities, and influencers. Notable names included Rachel Zoe, Desiree Gruber and Kyle MacLachlan, Don Lemon and Tim Malone, Dr. Holly Phillips, Crystal McCrary, Dr. Drew Ramsey, and Cristina Cuomo.

"We are in a time of widespread crisis, in terms of public health and the environment. The next generation needs to think differently than we have in the past, and food is a great lens through which to inspire children to do so," said Green Beetz co-founder Anna Chapman. "Green Beetz is poised to increase its reach by 25% in the 2019-2020 school year; support at Green Beetz Day and throughout the year is invaluable in allowing us to achieve this goal!"

This year's Gold Sponsors included Whole Earth and Spotify. Silver Sponsors included Blade and Bloomingdale's.

"Whole Earth is so excited and proud to continue our partnership with Green Beetz as a sponsor of Green Beetz Day," said Whole Earth spokesperson. "As a brand that celebrates natural sweeteners from plants and fruit, we share a passion with Green Beetz and the important work they do."

Green Beetz recently on boarded Executive Director, Nellie Thompson Kapur, who has over 10 years of experience in the public health and non-profit spaces. She will spearhead Green Beetz' efforts to raise program awareness and increase impact. Her priorities for the upcoming year include forging new public and private strategic partnerships, building out the curriculum to target a broader age audience, and expanding programmatic reach into new schools – both in NYC and beyond.

"I am deeply passionate about improving our food systems and increasing knowledge about healthy eating and sustainability, all through a health equity lens," said Executive Director, Nellie Thompson Kapur. "It is our responsibility to empower the next generation to understand these complex issues, and to understand where our food comes from and how it impacts our bodies and the environment."

Where:

The Creeks, East Hampton home of Anna Chapman and Ronald Perelman

When:

Saturday, July 27th, 12pm-3pm

Host committee:

Andrew Chapman, Anna Chapman and Ronald Perelman, Desiree Gruber and Kyle MacLachlan, Andrea and Tim Haddock, Tracey Brown James and Kendall James, Tracey Kemble, Paige Nelson, Dana Reed, Rashaan and Donville Reid, Eden Williams, Meagan and Jerry Ouderkirk, Alexis McGill Johnson and Rob Johnson, Crystal McCrary, Dr. Holly Phillips and José Tavarez, Cristina Cuomo, and Andrea Greeven Douzet.

About Green Beetz

Green Beetz is a non-profit organization that empowers elementary and middle school students to navigate the modern food system, and make healthy and sustainable food choices. Through innovative media and hands-on activities, students learn about how their food choices matter -- not just for the health of their bodies, but also for the health of the planet. Green Beetz teachers receive extensive resources, including professional development trainings, comprehensive curriculum guidance, and activities, and supplies necessary to promote healthy lifestyle choices. Green Beetz curriculum takes a holistic approach to food, covering four core areas: (1) Food and the Environment, (2) Food and the Body, (3) The Big Business of Food, and (4) Cooking Basics and Culture of Food. Green Beetz offered its STEM-based, common core-aligned curriculum in over 100 classrooms and at six YMCA summer camps in the 2018-2019 school year, reaching nearly 3,000 students. Green Beetz works across all five boroughs, with a focus on low-income, historically under-served communities.

SOURCE Green Beetz