GREEN BERET FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF FRANCES ARIAS AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER

SAN ANTONIO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Green Beret Foundation President and CEO, Charlie Iacono, announced today the promotion of Frances Arias to the role of Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. Arias most recently served as Director of Operations for the Foundation, which provides U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers and their families with emergency, immediate and ongoing support.

Frances Arias, Vice President & COO, Green Beret Foundation
"Since joining in 2015, Frances has embodied the essence of the Green Beret Foundation's mission and vision," said Green Beret Foundation President and CEO, Charlie Iacono. "Her commitment to the Regiment, veteran and active duty communities and their families, speaks volumes to her strength of character, leadership and honor. I look forward to continuing to build upon the groundwork Frances and our teammates have contributed over the years, and I remain incredibly confident in our future knowing Frances will be serving as our COO." 

Arias previously supported the Green Beret Foundation as an ambassador and served on the boards of Racing for Valor and Operation RSF. She is currently active in several organizations, including: Women in International Security, Mind Science Foundation, The OSS Society, NDIA Women in Defense, Global SOF Foundation, Intelligence and National Security Alliance, the Association of Former Intelligence Officers, #NatSecGirlSquad and the Society for Military History. An advisor for the Special Forces Neurosurgery Collaborative and mentor for Girl Security, Arias has also earned the distinction of being selected as a HillVets LEAD Protégé, serves as a member of the Forbes Nonprofit Council and is a George W. Bush Institute Veterans Leadership Program Scholar.

Arias's connection to the U.S. Army Special Forces Regiment is her tireless effort to keep the memory of her late friend, Staff Sgt. Jeremie Border, alive. SSG Border was killed in action by small arms fire on September 1, 2012, in Ghazni Province, Afghanistan. At the time of his death, SSG Border was a 18B Special Forces Weapons Sergeant assigned to Company Alpha, 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Okinawa, Japan and was deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom-Afghanistan. The two became friends while in college at McMurry University in Abilene, Texas. Following graduation, SSG Border would go on to enlist in the Army and fulfill his childhood dream of earning the coveted green beret. 

"Veteran and military family issues have been at the center of my entire career," said Arias. "My commitment to support the brave men and women of U.S. Army Special Forces, and their families, is an honor that I will continue to provide in my new role as chief operating officer. The fabric of our Foundation is woven by, with and through, connection and force multiplying. Connecting Green Berets, their families, caregivers and survivors with the tools, resources, guidance and opportunity to navigate all of life's transitions." 

Frances holds a B.A. in Political Science from McMurry University and Master's Degrees from American Military University in Asymmetrical Warfare and Strategic Intelligence. Prior to joining forces with the Green Beret Foundation, Frances worked at the George Washington University Law School.

About the Green Beret Foundation
The Green Beret Foundation (GBF) provides all generations of U.S. Army Special Forces Soldiers and their families with emergency, immediate, and ongoing support. GBF assists over 5,000 Special Forces families each year. Since its inception in 2009, GBF has invested 84%, or 84 cents of every dollar, into its programs and services, which has totaled over $16 million that has directly supported the Regiment and its families. GBF is the only nonprofit solely dedicated to supporting Green Berets and their families that has achieved a 4-Star Rating with Charity Navigator for two years consecutively. Also, GBF is the sole special operations nonprofit accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs for the purpose of preparing, filing, and appealing disability claims. For more information visit greenberetfoundation.org and follow the Foundation on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

