Green Biologics Partners With Kingsford® Charcoal to Launch New EcoLight™ Natural Charcoal Lighter Fluid

Kingsford® EcoLight™ Powered by GreenFlame® charcoal lighter fluid will be available at retailers across the country starting later this month, with intentions for continued expansion throughout 2018 and beyond.

"As the leading charcoal brand and wholly owned subsidiary of The Clorox Company, a champion for sustainability, we found Kingsford to be an excellent partner for the GreenFlame charcoal lighter fluid formulation," said David Anderson, global vice president of marketing, Green Biologics. "Their strong branding, extensive retail presence, and distribution capabilities will quickly introduce a large number of consumers to a high-performance, bio-based alternative to petro-based charcoal lighter fluid. We see this as a critical first step toward an exciting future of renewable product collaborations."

"Working with Green Biologics to introduce this product was a logical addition to our existing line, showcasing Kingsford's commitment to launching products consistent with evolving consumer trends," said Lauren Kahn, director of marketing at Kingsford. "The key to EcoLight's success lies in its superior performance. Unlike other natural charcoal lighter fluids on the market, there are no trade-offs in performance here. EcoLight lights quickly, stays lit and works every time."

About Green Biologics

Green Biologics Ltd (GBL) is a renewable specialty chemicals company based in Abingdon, England with a wholly owned U.S. operating company, Green Biologics Inc., based in Little Falls, Minn. GBL's Clostridium fermentation platform converts a wide range of sustainable feedstocks into high performance green chemicals such as n-butanol, acetone, and through chemical synthesis, derivatives of n-butanol and acetone used by a growing global consumer and industrial products customer base in numerous markets including Coatings, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care, Consumer Fuels and Cosmetics. The platform combines advanced high productivity fermentation with superior-performing proprietary Clostridium microbial biocatalysts and synthetic chemistry to produce a pipeline of high value renewable specialty chemicals with optimal performance in downstream formulations. For more information, visit www.greenbiologics.com.

About Kingsford Charcoal

Kingsford Charcoal has fired up great times and great-tasting food for nearly 100 years. The Kingsford Products Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Clorox Company, headquartered in Oakland, Calif. The Clorox Company (NYSE: CLX) is a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products with more than 8,000 employees worldwide and fiscal year 2017 sales of $6 billion. For more information, visit www.kingsford.com.

