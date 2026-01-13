Green Boy Group Celebrates 10 Years of Leading the Non-GMO Plant-Based Food Reformation

Over the years, global food manufacturers are increasingly adjusting their portfolios to include plant-based alternatives, and ingredient suppliers are seeing year-over-year increases in demand for starches, syrups, proteins, fibers, and oils that support this transition. Green Boy's decade of success reflects this momentum, demonstrating how closely aligned the company's mission is with the larger shifts happening in the global food system.

"Ten years ago, we were one of the first that were solely plant-based and. Exclusively non-GMO and organic. Now, 10 years later, we are recognized as one of the market leaders in the plant-based space across the US, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia," says Frederik Otten, Co-Founder of Green Boy.

Green Boy's full-service model remains central to its growth. With teams managing ingredient sourcing at origin, product processing, global warehousing, logistics coordination, and formulation support, the company offers food manufacturers a seamless way to incorporate plant-based alternatives into their portfolios. This operational breadth, paired with increased consumer interest in more sustainable food choices, has helped Green Boy scale rapidly over the last decade.

"As a member of the larger supply chain of the whole food industry, Green Boy offering plant-based ingredients to food manufacturers so they can build food products that are either hybrid or completely plant-based is how we are leading the Plant-Based Food Reformation day after day," adds Peter van Dijken, Co-Founder of Green Boy. "We are providing consumers everywhere with a viable alternative offer that helps both people and planet."

Since its founding, Green Boy has grown to five global offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Chicago, Hong Kong, and Sydney, supported by more than 25+ warehouses and over 60 ingredient suppliers spanning 35+ countries.

As the company enters its second decade, Green Boy Group remains focused on accelerating the Plant-Based Food Reformation and supporting the world's transition toward a more sustainable and equitable food system.

