Green Boy Group Celebrates 10 Years of Leading the Non-GMO Plant-Based Food Reformation

Rising worldwide demand for plant-based ingredients fuels a decade of expansion and industry leadership.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Boy Group, a global supplier of plant-based, non-GMO, and organic food ingredients, is celebrating its 10th anniversary, marking a decade of innovation, growth, and leadership for the Plant-Based Food Reformation. Founded on August 25, 2016, Green Boy has grown from a pioneering plant-based startup into a multinational ingredient supplier serving manufacturers across North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan, and Australia.

Over the years, global food manufacturers are increasingly adjusting their portfolios to include plant-based alternatives, and ingredient suppliers are seeing year-over-year increases in demand for starches, syrups, proteins, fibers, and oils that support this transition. Green Boy's decade of success reflects this momentum, demonstrating how closely aligned the company's mission is with the larger shifts happening in the global food system.

"Ten years ago, we were one of the first that were solely plant-based and. Exclusively non-GMO and organic. Now, 10 years later, we are recognized as one of the market leaders in the plant-based space across the US, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Australia," says Frederik Otten, Co-Founder of Green Boy.

Green Boy's full-service model remains central to its growth. With teams managing ingredient sourcing at origin, product processing, global warehousing, logistics coordination, and formulation support, the company offers food manufacturers a seamless way to incorporate plant-based alternatives into their portfolios. This operational breadth, paired with increased consumer interest in more sustainable food choices, has helped Green Boy scale rapidly over the last decade.

"As a member of the larger supply chain of the whole food industry, Green Boy offering plant-based ingredients to food manufacturers so they can build food products that are either hybrid or completely plant-based is how we are leading the Plant-Based Food Reformation day after day," adds Peter van Dijken, Co-Founder of Green Boy. "We are providing consumers everywhere with a viable alternative offer that helps both people and planet."

Since its founding, Green Boy has grown to five global offices in Amsterdam, Los Angeles, Chicago, Hong Kong, and Sydney, supported by more than 25+ warehouses and over 60 ingredient suppliers spanning 35+ countries.

As the company enters its second decade, Green Boy Group remains focused on accelerating the Plant-Based Food Reformation and supporting the world's transition toward a more sustainable and equitable food system.

SOURCE Green Boy Group

