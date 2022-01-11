Green Boy Group joins forces with Boomerang in plant-based protein powder line for consumers

"We are super excited to further expand our business to consumer line under the capable guidance of Adham," says Green Boy Group co-founder Peter van Dijken "Green Boy Products™ was launched back in 2019 to showcase to consumers the various plant-based proteins we normally supply in wholesale volumes to the food industry via Green Boy Group. Its first function was to gather consumer data as to analyze where consumer trends are heading. However, there has been an overwhelming and continuing consumer interest in Green Boy Products™ plant-based protein powders so we have to take this to the next level."

"Green Boy Products™ plant-based protein powders are unique in the sense that it is a single ingredient, NON-GMO, soy free, gluten free, vegan, easy to use and specially developed for consumers," explains Adham "we want to be the-go-to-brand for the sustainable and conscious yet everyday consumers who want to add some extra plant-based protein to their shake, smoothie or baking products. It has no additives nor sweeteners and a very neutral flavor profile. Green Boy Products™ is a versatile brand in the making with an enormous potential in terms of scalability and expansion. We already have plans in the works to introduce our product to the European and South Korean market as well to further expand online and in US stores, sport facilities and schools statewide."

"We already knew from the get-go that Green Boy Products™ is a sleeping giant and we were looking for the right partner to take the wheel and further build out our CPG brand," adds Frederik Otten, co-founder of Green Boy Group "we have all the confidence that under Adham's leadership we will materialize our vision in which consumers in their daily diets can replace animal and dairy proteins for plant-based protein in an easy and accessible way."

Green Boy Products™ plant-based protein powders come in five different types of protein made from Mung Bean, Fava Bean, Chickpea, Green Lentil and Yellow Pea, and is currently being sold online via web shop, Amazon and in various stores and gyms in California.

Green Boy Products™ is a subsidiary of Green Boy Group. Green Boy Group, founded in 2016 by Frederik Otten and Peter van Dijken, is a leading NON-GMO and organic plant-based food ingredients supplier in North America, Europe and Australia. Green Boy Group is based in Los Angeles, California, Amsterdam, The Netherlands and Sydney, Australia. Bmrng Inc. was founded in 2020 by Adham Aljahmi in Los Angeles to develop and promote a plant-based protein diet for college- and professional athletes in the US.

www.greenboyproducts.com

www.greenboy.com

