Green Boy Group, Market Leader in Plant-Based Proteins, Expands to Australia

"After a successful rollout of our Plant-Meat Protein™ in the US and EU market our next step is introducing our functional plant-based proteins to the Asia-Pacific region and Australia is a logical and strategically sound place to start," says Green Boy Group co-founder Peter van Dijken. "We are thrilled we are making headway with this mission via our new Green Boy office in Sydney."

Alex Hutchison further explains why the Australian market is so attractive for plant-based proteins. "In line with current and forecasted local consumer demand, Green Boy supplies the right kind of plant-based proteins that will accelerate the trend in producing a variety of food products that are rich in protein but without using soy, whey or casein protein. With Green Boy's presence in Australia, local food manufactures now have easy access to the highest quality plant-based proteins that are free from soy and other allergens, and not derived from animals."

Frederik Otten, co-founder of Green Boy Group, adds that "The goal of Green Boy Group is to keep expanding our role as a leading worldwide supplier of functional plant-based proteins not only for nutritional drinks, snack bars and dairy-free food products but especially for the plant-based meat industry. This is why we have been working so hard to further develop functional plant-based proteins with the apex of that in us launching Plant-Meat Protein™ last summer."

Plant-Meat Protein™; is a 'meat grade' non-GMO functional plant-based protein powder. Plant-Meat Protein™ enhances mouthfeel, boosts nutritional properties and enlarges the textured aspects in plant-based meat products.

The food industry uses Plant-Meat Protein™ for the production of plant-based meat like plant-based burgers, nuggets, sausages but also to produce textured plant-based proteins (TPP) in the form of crisps or granules. Plant-Meat Protein™ comes in four different types of protein made from Pea, Mung Bean, Fava Bean and Chickpea.

Green Boy Group, founded in 2016 by Frederik Otten and Peter van Dijken, is a leading non-GMO and organic plant-based food ingredients supplier in North America and Europe. Green Boy Group is based in Los Angeles, California and Amsterdam, The Netherlands.

