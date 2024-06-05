Green Boy publishes 2023 Impact Report highlighting commitment to a Greener Planet

"Our sustainability team has been working tirelessly to collect all data necessary to draw a full picture of our company's direct and indirect emissions," says Co-founder and Owner Peter van Dijken of Green Boy. Following the GHG protocol methodology the company's impact report summarizes and analyzes each link in their supply chain. This allows Green Boy to know its company's own emissions and the emissions throughout their supply chain such as the production, transportation and warehousing of the plant-based food ingredients. "Now that we know all emissions in detail, we are able to prioritize certain areas over others while creating a starting point for a more holistic approach to develop an impactful sustainability strategy for years to come."

Going Beyond Carbon Neutral

For 2023 Green Boy has been able to completely offset their Scope 1 & 2 and part of their Scope 3 emissions, making the company carbon neutral. However, Green Boy remains committed to further advancing its sustainability efforts, co-founder and owner Frederik Otten elaborates: "We don't think offsetting is a long-term solution, which is why we are looking into reducing emissions in all scopes. As a worldwide plant-based ingredient supplier, de facto we are a supply-chain managing company, most of our emissions happen in Scope 3, the so called 'indirect emissions'. Our indirect emissions are our farmers, producers, shippers, truckers and warehouses direct emissions which is why one of our main goals for the coming years is to collaborate with our partners up and down the supply chain on finding solutions for more regenerative farming, cleaner production and carbon-reducing transportation methods."

The Numbers Call for a Plant-Based Reformation

Green Boy emission numbers reveal that on average animal-based proteins have 97% higher CO2e emissions than Green Boy's plant-based proteins. According to "Our World In Data" animal proteins produce on average 149kg CO2e per kg of protein, whereas Green Boy's plant-based proteins produce a total of 3.86kg CO2e per kg of plant-based protein. "At this point the data is out, and it is crystal clear, the only road to a more climate friendly food industry is to reduce our dependency on meat, fish and dairy and move towards a more plant-based diet." says managing director Jeroen van den Heuvel.

Read the whole Impact Report here.

Green Boy, founded in 2016, is a worldwide supplier of plant-based NON-GMO and Organic food ingredients. Green Boy has offices in Los Angeles, Chicago, Amsterdam, Hong Kong and Sydney.

