Green Builder Media and Alair Homes Launch VISION House Asheville to Showcase the Future of Resilient, Wellness-Focused Housing

LAKE CITY, Colo., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Builder Media and Alair Homes, North America's largest custom home building and renovation network, announce the launch of VISION House Asheville, a demonstration project that will explore how resilience, wellness, and long-term affordability can redefine the value of homeownership.

Located in Asheville, N.C.'s Beaverdam community, VISION House Asheville is being developed in partnership with Alair Asheville | Red Tree and will serve as a real-world case study for high-performance housing.

VISION House Asheville explores how resilience, wellness, and long-term affordability can redefine the value of homeownership.

Built in a region still recovering from the impacts of Hurricane Helene, the project will showcase climate-responsive construction, wellness architecture, advanced building science, solar and energy management technologies, water-saving solutions, and low-maintenance materials.

"Homebuyers are looking beyond upfront cost and asking what a home will cost to operate, maintain, and live in over time," says Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. "VISION House Asheville demonstrates that resilience, wellness, and affordability are not competing priorities. They are the foundation of a new housing paradigm that delivers greater value, healthier living, and stronger communities."

Throughout the design, construction, and occupancy phases, Green Builder Media and Alair Homes will document the project, highlighting practical strategies that builders, developers, and homeowners can apply in markets across North America.

"As builders, we're the ones responsible for how these homes actually come together day to day," says Rob Cecil, CEO of Alair Homes. "Through this project, we can test what better looks like in practice, and then share that across our network of nearly 100 local builders across Canada and the U.S. That's where it starts to make a difference—when those ideas show up in communities everywhere."

VISION House Asheville will feature innovative products and technologies from leading manufacturers. The home's carbon footprint will also be measured and offset through Green Builder Media's COGNITION Carbon Offsets Marketplace.

Follow the development of this project here.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is the leading media and market intelligence company focused on sustainable living and high-performance building. Through its media platforms, COGNITION Smart Data, demonstration projects, events, and educational initiatives, the company empowers building professionals and consumers to create healthier, resilient, sustainable communities.

SOURCE Green Builder Media, LLC