Green Builder Media Launches Ventilation Webinar, Fire Sprinkler Ebook, Podcast Network, and $1,000 Giveaway

New educational resources help builders and homeowners improve indoor air quality, understand residential fire sprinkler economics, stay ahead of housing trends, and reconnect with nature.

LAKE CITY, Colo., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the housing industry faces unprecedented change, Green Builder Media is expanding its lineup of educational resources to help builders, remodelers, architects, and other housing professionals navigate today's biggest challenges—from healthier homes and fire safety to consumer engagement and market intelligence.

New research on home sprinklers.

Leading the lineup is Beyond the Code: Smart Ventilation Strategies for Healthier Homes, a free live webinar presented with Panasonic on Thursday, August 13, at 2 p.m. ET. As homes become tighter and more energy efficient, ventilation has become one of the industry's most critical design considerations. Attendees will learn when energy recovery ventilators (ERVs) are essential, when exhaust-only systems are appropriate, and how to deliver healthier, quieter, code-compliant homes in every climate.

Green Builder Media has also released a free ebook, The Case for Residential Fire Sprinklers: The Data, Myths, and Real-World Economics of Home Fire Sprinklers. Sponsored by the Home Fire Sprinkler Coalition, the downloadable guide examines more than 40 years of research, fire data, cost-benefit analysis, and the provable economic advantages of residential sprinkler systems.

Green Builder Media's Fall in Love with Nature Giveaway returns for its fifth year. Participants can enter to win a $1,000 REI gift card by submitting a favorite nature photograph, encouraging more people to reconnect with the outdoors.

Professionals can also tune into the Green Builder Media Network, featuring three original podcast channels covering housing news, sustainability, resilience, valuation, market trends, and conversations with industry leaders. Available in video and audio formats wherever podcasts are found, the network delivers timely insights into the forces shaping the built environment.

To access these free resources, register for the webinar, download the ebook, enter the giveaway, or explore the podcast network through the links in this release or visit Green Builder Media.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on sustainable building. Through award-winning content, events, demonstration projects, and COGNITION Smart Data, the company provides market intelligence and insights that help the housing industry innovate and grow.

SOURCE Green Builder Media, LLC