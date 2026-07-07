Green Builder Media Announces "Leading from the Front," a National Leadership Initiative to Advance Sustainable Housing

Executive leaders unite to tackle housing's biggest challenges—and invite the industry to join the conversation.

LAKE CITY, Colo., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Green Builder Media will host its second annual Leading from the Front event to develop collaborative solutions for affordability, resilience, wellness, and the future of sustainable housing.

The invite-only working session will be held in Denver, October 8–10, convening builders, developers, appraisers, lenders, manufacturers, insurers, and other real estate professionals to amplify Value Per Square Foot as a new housing metric, replacing the antiquated Price Per Square Foot.

Unlike a traditional conference, Leading from the Front is a facilitated, interactive, candid discussion focused on actionable outcomes.

Participants will explore:

Redefining housing value beyond first cost.

Expanding incentives for high-performance homes.

Engaging more stakeholders in solving affordability.

Strengthening resilience strategies.

Responding to changing consumer expectations.

Advancing more effective sustainability messaging.

"The housing industry has reached an inflection point where no single organization can solve these challenges alone," says Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. "Leading from the Front is designed to bring together influential leaders who are committed to creating practical solutions that move our industry forward."

The gathering is intentionally limited to encourage meaningful engagement with senior decision-makers. A limited number of additional executive participants will be considered based on their ability to contribute to the initiative.

Leading from the Front is an ongoing initiative that includes ongoing live events, virtual working sessions, market intelligence, research, and thought leadership. Green Builder Media will host another live event, the Value Per Square Foot Summit, in Las Vegas on February 1, 2027, prior to the NAHB International Builders' Show, where the initiative's ideas and recommendations will be shared with a broader audience.

Senior executives interested in participating in Leading from the Front and Value Per Square Foot initiatives may request consideration by contacting [email protected].

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on sustainable building. Through award-winning content, events, demonstration projects, and COGNITION Smart Data, the company provides market intelligence and insights that help the housing industry innovate and grow.

SOURCE Green Builder Media, LLC