Green Builder Media Announces New Resources to Help Home Building Pros Navigate Affordability, AI, Insurance, and More

LAKE CITY, Colo., June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As housing professionals face mounting challenges around affordability, resilience, insurance costs, and evolving consumer expectations, Green Builder Media is providing a growing collection of educational resources designed to help builders, developers, architects, and industry leaders stay ahead of the curve.

Learn About Housing’s New Metric: Value Per Square Foot

The May/June 2026 issue of Green Builder magazine is now available, featuring deep dives into the industry's most pressing issues, including a detailed exploration of the Value Per Square Foot (VPSF) framework. This new approach eschews the "price-per-square-foot model" of valuing homes in favor of measuring value that goes beyond purchase price. VPSF accounts for long-term operating costs, resilience, health, water efficiency, and community benefits. Read the methodology and the case studies for this industry-changing concept.

On June 24, Green Builder Media will host a webinar, Ownership Affordability: The Missing Metric in Housing, examining why traditional affordability calculations often overlook the true costs of homeownership and how builders can better communicate long-term value to buyers.

For professionals focused on safety and resilience, Green Builder Media offers a free downloadable ebook, The Case for Residential Fire Sprinklers, which explores the growing role of home fire sprinkler systems in protecting occupants, reducing losses, and improving community resilience, including case studies and information about new building products and fire risk.

Green Builder Media's recent Sustainability Symposium 2026: Systems Reckoning brought together leading voices from housing, energy, finance, insurance, and sustainability to discuss the systemic challenges reshaping the built environment. Topics ranged from energy infrastructure and resilience to affordability, land use, investment strategies, and the future of housing. Those who missed it can still access the event through this full symposium recap, including access to recorded sessions.

To access these resources, visit Green Builder Media's website and explore the latest magazine issue, webinar registration, downloadable ebooks, and on-demand symposium sessions.

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living. Through its award-winning publications, market intelligence platform COGNITION Smart Data, demonstration projects, and industry events, Green Builder Media provides insights and solutions that help professionals design and build better homes and communities.

SOURCE Green Builder Media, LLC