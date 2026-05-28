Green Builder Media Announces New Sessions for Sustainability Symposium 2026: Systems Reckoning

Free Virtual Event June 3–4 challenges outdated thinking on housing, energy, risk, and value.

LAKE CITY, Colo., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The systems we depend on are under pressure. Housing affordability is collapsing. Insurance costs are soaring. Energy systems are strained. Climate risk is reshaping markets. Yet too many industries are still trying to solve 21st Century problems with outdated assumptions.

See our speaker lineup, plus newly added speakers: Megan Cordes of Beazer Homes; Brandon Bryant of Alair Asheville Redtree, and Rob Howard of Rob Howard Building Science.

That's the premise behind Green Builder Media's 10th annual Sustainability Symposium 2026: Systems Reckoning, a free virtual event taking place June 3–4 from 12:00–3:00 PM ET. Designed as an urgent, human, slightly uncomfortable, and undeniably relevant convening, this year's symposium challenges participants to rethink how we measure, value, finance, and design the systems shaping our future.

"This is not another conference full of platitudes," said Sara Gutterman, CEO of Green Builder Media. "We are bringing together provocative thinkers, investigators, builders, economists, and innovators to confront what's breaking and explore what comes next."

Over two days, attendees will hear from leading voices including environmentalist Bill McKibben, sustainability strategist Andrew Winston, NPR investigative correspondent Laura Sullivan, and Beazer Home's Sustainability Expert Megan Cordes. Sessions will tackle affordability, resilience, energy, regenerative development, risk modeling, and the future of housing through candid conversations designed to challenge conventional wisdom.

Highlights include Power Shift: Rethinking Energy in a World at Risk with McKibben, New Rules and Risk Models: Fixing the Math with Winston, and Resilience Is the New Affordability featuring Sullivan and housing leaders exploring the real cost of failure in an era of increasing disruption.

Can't attend live? Register anyway. Everyone who signs up will receive access to the recorded sessions after the event.

Seats are free, but registration is required. Reserve your place today and join the conversation redefining what resilience, affordability, and value mean in a rapidly changing world.

Register here!

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America's leading media and market intelligence company focused on sustainable living and building.

SOURCE Green Builder Media, LLC